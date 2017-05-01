It was day nine of Raiders offseason workouts which resumed following the draft this past weekend. That meant for the first time, newly signed Marshawn Lynch was in his Raiders gear as part of his new team.

Here are those glorious shots hand picked from those taken by the Raiders from today’s workouts at the facility.

Grid View Marshawn Lynch enters the workout facility at Raiders headquarters for offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch takes the field for Raiders offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch warms up at Raiders offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch runs drills during Raiders offseason workouts

Raiders offense huddles up during offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch takes a handoff from Derek Carr in Raiders offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch takes a handoff from Derek Carr at Raiders offseason workouts Oakland Raiders

Lynch was signed last Wednesday, just prior to the first day of the draft. It is reportedly a 2-year deal. His addition ended a month an a half of waiting and wondering after news first surfaced that the Raiders may be interested in coaxing the 31-year-old former All Pro out of retirement.

Upon agreeing to terms with the Raiders, he was subsequently traded by the Seahawks along with a 6th round pick in 2018 in exchange for the Raiders’ 5th round pick in 2018.

He will step into the feature back role for the team, complemented by second year backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.