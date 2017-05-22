Monday NFL Network continued their countdown of the league’s Top 100 players as voted on by their peers. They have reached the 50’s and making his NFL debut to the list at number 53 is wide receiver Amari Cooper.

In 2016 Cooper put up his second straight season surpassing 1000 yards, earning his second trip to the Pro Bowl in as many seasons.

As a rookie, he made the squad as an alternate. He upped his game in 2016, putting up 1153 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns, earning an outright invite. He figures to be one of the most exciting players to watch this coming season.

Cooper joins All Pro guard Kelechi Osemele who was also making his debut on the list at 95.

Not mentioned yet is his quarterback, Derek Carr, which means it looks like he will take a big leap from his spot at 100 on last year’s list.