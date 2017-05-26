Raiders sign fourth-round pick David Sharpe

The Raiders have played a game of attrition at right tackle this offseason, first losing Menelik Watson to Denver in free agency and then signing Marshall Newhouse from the Giants. But they drafted Florida tackle David Sharpe in the fourth round and today they signed him to a contract.

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick T David Sharpe, the club announced Friday. Sharpe was selected 129th overall by the Raiders in last month’s draft. He played in 33 games with 26 starts over three seasons at Florida. Sharpe helped the Gators average 215.8 passing yards per game in 2016, the highest in school history since 2009. A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Sharpe was a 2014 U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection and was named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team.

Sharpe is a big, powerful tackle who blocked last year for Luke Del Rio, son of Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio. There was some concern that Sharpe’s eyesight was less than ideal, which may impact his ability to play both tackle positions as needed, but Sharpe himself dismisses such notions.

Considering how much playing time Vadal Alexander got last season and how much the Raiders like to put extra linemen on the field, it’s a good bet that Sharpe will see the field plenty in 2017.