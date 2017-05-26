Raiders top three picks remain unsigned after busy day of draft pick signings

After a Friday jam-packed with draft pick signings, the Raiders’ top three selections of Gareon Conley, Obi Melifonwu and Eddie Vanderdoes remain without contracts.

Today the Raiders signed all their picks from the fourth through seventh rounds. This includes T David Sharpe, LB Marquel Lee, S Shalom Luani, T Jylan Ware, DT Treyvon Hester and RB Elijah Hood. Lee and Hood should be expected to battle for playing time, while the others will need to find their places on the depth chart and on special teams.

The remainder of Oakland’s draft picks should sign in the coming days. With the rookie contract slotting in effect, there is little room for negotiation and slim chances that any players hold out, unless you’re the Chargers.

As soon as any more draft picks sign with the Raiders and when the contract details are known, Silver & Black Pride will have all the details for you. Stay tuned.