Raiders among most talented rosters

Earlier this week, NFL.com’s Gil Brandt released his ranking of the top ten rosters in the NFL according to talent level. The Raiders came in at #4 overall, behind the two Super Bowl teams and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s what Brandt had to say about the current construction of the Oakland roster:

4) Oakland Raiders

What a difference a competent general manager makes. Just a few years ago, the Raiders’ roster was one of the five least talented in the league due to awful drafting and worse free agent signings. But GM Reggie McKenzie has turned the team into a contender and the media is completely on board the Raiders train.

With the Patriots at #1, the Cowboys at #5, the Giants at #6, the Chiefs at #8 and the Indigenous Persons at #10, the Raiders play half of the top ten on this list during the regular season, and the chances are pretty good that they’ll play the Steelers (#2) and/or the Patriots in the postseason. So we all get to see how the Raiders’ roster does against the best competition in 2017.