Broncos claim DE Jimmy Bean off waivers from Raiders

With Donald Penn ending his holdout and returning to practice for the Raiders, they had to make a corresponding move. That move was to waive defensive end Jimmy Bean. A day later, Bean was awarded to the Broncos off waivers.

Maybe they can use Bean’s services or maybe they are going for some gamesmanship by bringing in someone with intimate knowledge of the defensive schemes the Raiders will be running this year with John Pagano joining the defensive staff as Assistant Head Coach - Defense.

Or it could be as an extra body at defensive end as the Broncos are currently dealing with injuries to starters Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick.

Bean went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2016, signing onto the Raiders practice squad in September of last year. He spent the rest of the season on the practice squad and was re-signed to a reserve/future contract following the season.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos waived cornerback Dontrell Nelson.