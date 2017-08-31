Raiders vs. Seahawks Game Time Open Thread

Greetings, Raider fans! Raiderdamus the Great and Powerful is once again with you to bring yet another open game thread, this time for Wek 4 of the preseason with the Raiders taking on division rival from the before time, the Seattle Seahawks. Let’s relive the good old days!

If this doesn’t warm the cockles of your heart. nothing will.

While Oakland and Seattle do have two of the most electric starting lineups in the NFL, their second and third strings are decidedly meh, and that’s what we’re going to see tonight. Meh football between two teams who would love nothing more than to play each other in the Super Bowl. But hey, maybe we’ll see Gareon Conley? Who knows! Anyway, a day with Raiders football is better than a day without Raiders football.

Game details:

Location: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland CA

Game time: Thursday, August 31, 7:00pm Pacific (10:00 pm ET)

TV channel: NFL Network. Raiders broadcast - Fox Bay Area, Las Vegas and Honolulu (HI), My58 Sacramento, CW Los Angeles. Seahawks broadcast - Fox Seattle, Portland (OR), Spokane, Yakima, Tri Cities, Bend (OR), Anchorage (AK). My23 Eugene (OR), My48 Medford (OR), ABC Boise (ID), Twin Falls (ID), NBC Honolulu (HI) (Do I get the game?)

Online streaming: NFL Game Pass Preseason live

Radio: 95.7 The Game, 98.5 KFOX (Greg Papa, Tom Flores) | Full listings

Announcers: Raiders broadcast - Beth Mowins, Matt Millen. Seahawks broadcast - Curt Menefee, Brock Huard

Enemy blog: Field Gulls

