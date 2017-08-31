Raiders countdown to kickoff: 10 is Seth Roberts, who wore it best?

The Raiders kick off their final preseason game tonight with just ten days remaining until the season opener. The man wearing number ten these days just signed on the dotted line to remain wearing it for a few more years.

WR Seth Roberts

A 2014 undrafted free agent signing out of West Alabama, Roberts spent his first year in Oakland on the team's practice squad. Entering his third season as Derek Carr’s primary slot receiver, he signed a 2-year extension on Wednesday that will keep him in Oakland thru 2019.

He has caught 70 passes for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons. His catches went up (38) while his yards went down (397) last season and his touchdown numbers stayed the same (5). When you learn he played the whole season with a double hernia, his lower yards totals is understandable. Pretty shocking he was able to play at all. And yet he didn’t miss a game.

Who wore it best: K Chris Bahr (1980-88)

For two of the Raiders' three Super Bowl wins, Bahr was the steady foot. This former second round pick by the Bengals came to the team the season the Raiders won their second ever Super Bowl and remained for nine seasons. The team's 1983 Super Bowl season was Bahr's best as a pro. That season he converted on 77.8% of his field goal attempts, missing just 3 of 26 attempts inside of 50 yards. He also made all five field goal attempts in the playoffs that year, including converting on three field goals and three extra points in the AFC Championshipgame against the Seahawks for 12 of the team's 30 points in the game. He is currently the Raiders' third all-time leading score with 817 points.