Snap counts: Raiders sit 42, undrafted standouts get extensive playing time vs Seahawks

There wasn’t a single first team player on either side of the ball for the Raiders Thursday night. But it went a lot farther than than. In total 42 players didn’t take the field, many of whom weren’t even regular starters, they were just players who were sure to make the squad so the Raiders sat them.

With 53 spots on the regular season roster, that means at most 11 of the 48 players who appeared in the game either on offense, defense, or specials teams will be on the roster come Saturday afternoon.

Leading the offense in snaps was center/guard Ian Silberman despite battling a stomach virus. This offseason he took Oni Omoile’s job as the third team center. Silberman and Omoile were the only players on offense to see every snap (70). Omoile has been released.

Leading the receivers in snaps was Keon Hatcher, who led the team with 5 catches for 48 yards and the Raiders’ only touchdown in the game. Just behind him was KJ Brent who led the team in receiving with 4 catches for 55 yards.

On defense, it was upstart undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow along with undrafted rookie cornerback Breon Borders who led the way. They both played 90% of the snaps (64). Morrow would finish 4th on the team in tackles and Borders had an interception.

Morrow led the team in total snaps (76) with 12 snaps on special teams.

Offense

I Silberman G 70 100%

O Omoile G 70 100%

K Hatcher WR 63 90%

J Simmons G 59 84%

K Brent WR 58 83%

J Ware T 57 81%

D Sharpe T 53 76%

J Crockett RB 46 66%

I Zamora WR 43 61%

E Manuel QB 36 51%

C Cook QB 34 49%

C Briggs T 30 43%

J Holton WR 29 41%

P Brown TE 27 39%

G Holmes TE 25 36%

R O'Malley TE 24 34%

G Atkinson RB 24 34%

K Are G 11 16%

C Helfet TE 10 14%

C Walford TE 1 1%

Defense

N Morrow LB 64 90%

B Borders CB 64 90%

X Woodson-Luster LB 62 87%

A Cioffi S 52 73%

D McDonald CB 52 73%

L Lewis LB 48 68%

K Durden CB 46 65%

S Calhoun LB 45 63%

M McWilson S 45 63%

I Enemkpali LB 38 54%

D Latham NT 37 52%

J Ward DE 33 46%

R Jefferson S 30 42%

B Jackson DE 25 35%

F Brown DE 22 31%

P Boyette DT 19 27%

C Humes CB 19 27%

R Johnson LB 18 25%

S Luani DB 15 21%

A Hamilton CB 15 21%

D Autry DE 15 21%

N Harris LB 9 13%

B Sheldon LB 7 10%

Special teams

E Hood RB 10 43%

G Tavecchio K 8 35%

M King P 8 35%

J Condo LS 4 17%

A East LS 4 17%