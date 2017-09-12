THE DARK SIDE: RETURN OF THE BEAST

Welcome back to the Dark Side, Raider Nation!!!!!





My MVP at the moment has to be Sebastian Janikowski.



Yeah, you read that right. I mentioned a guy that did not play!

It takes a strong man to admit you can not perform the way you're capable of hours before the game. He pulled Coach Jack Del Rio aside and admitted he couldn't suit up on Sunday.







"He said he just didn’t want to let the team down," Del Rio said at his news conference. "He wanted to make sure he conveyed that to me in advance so I would be able to do something. So, I appreciate him being honest with himself and with us and doing what’s best for the team."







That honestly lead to the hybrid " Italian Stallion" Giorgio Tavecchio hitting field goals of 20, 52, 52 and 43 yards in the Raiders’ 26-16 win in his delightful debut.







"It was a great story with Giorgio going in there and taking full advantage of his opportunity," Del Rio said. "But part of it was Seabass caring enough about the team to not put himself out there when he knew he couldn’t do his thing and produce for us. So, that was good on both accounts."







The aged Veteran could of possibly gutted it out, but it's good thing he didn't. Who knows how many Goals would of glided over the Crossbar if the decision was different?











Defense, we pulled through!



We honestly STILL have holes in multiple places (LBs for Starters), but the admirable Unit got the job done!

Karl Joseph mentioned earlier in the year he was working harder in the Off-Season. That hard work paid off last Sunday. I saw some good coverage, 7+ tackles and tip near the End Zone that turned out to be a critical play. I believe with an improved KJ and Pro Bowler Reggie Nelson, things could start to look up near the end of the Field.

The main surprise was keeping the Titans run game in check.