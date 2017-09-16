Critical Update re: alleged E. V-Dozer viral outbreak ravaging NFL, Oakland Raiders’ & Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes involvement…..ALL OUT, ALL BEAST - Home Opener!

Following up on:

Now, a quick summary and critical update:

The E. V-Dozer outbreak started with Raider rookie DT Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes, whose smashing first game performance went viral in a flash after Raider Nation game film analyst Jason The Great @JasonTheGreat52 tweeted gifs and videos of Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes blowing up five Titans’ blockers in his first NFL game, including first team All-NFL tackle Jack Conklin. Coach Ted Nguyen @RaidersAnalysis took E. V-Dozer to the next level by adding Body Count numbers to gifs and videos of Dozer’s kill shots and a Body Bag operation to deal with the carnage. Despite these analysts’ valiant effort to try to isolate E. V-Dozer, the outbreak has yet to be contained, but fortunately isn’t found in food like the better known E. Coli pathogen.

Since the E. V-Dozer outbreak, an all-out comprehensive inter-agency investigation has ensued, but despite the intense study, the only undisputed fact is that the source of E. V-Dozer is the Raiders’ phenomenal rookie DT Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes; but there is no consensus in the scientific football analysis community regarding how E. V-Dozer should be combatted.

E. V-Dozer investigators say the biggest breakthroughs are coming from information provided by internet bloggers and tweeters as the evidence posted is rich in gifs and videos showing Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes delivering overpowering jolts deploying a terrifying stockpile of weapons including iron mittens, violent hands, explosive hip roll, and an avalanche of straight-up Bull-Dozer moves.



The Nation has taken note that with the continuing addition of nasty attitude players to the Raider roster, the effect has been contagious. Leading researchers are testing a theory that the E. V-Dozer strain may have metamorphosized from the highly infectious "Kelechi Osemele strain" ( K.O-seven0), K. MackSackAttack, and the well known and dreaded BeastMode pandemic mega-strain. After being dormant for over a year, not only have the nasty pre-existing BeastMode megastrains returned with a vengeance in Oaktown, potent new related strains have emerged including 0ak.Town.Bizz.BeastMode, and R.BeastMode that combined with the original to create X.BeastMode, which mutated into XX,BeastMode after Oaktown’s Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch gave the Titans’ defense a double one-finger salute and flattened huge all pro DT Jurell Casey in a graphic and Beastly display in last Sunday’s opening game.

The highly credentialed Ghost of Dr. Death (#26 RCB, Soul Patrol 1972-77, Super Bowl XI Champ ’77) believes that Beast.Psycho.Intimidate.O.Funkapus, Oak.Funk.Bomb.Shock.Rock.Thumpasaurus,

Silver.Black.Plague,, and Oak.Raid.BeastApocalypse may be key components of all of the nasty stuff the Raiders are inflicting on opponents.

Raider Nation’s Adds99 reports that the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases(USAMRIID) is studying the relationship between E. V-Dozer and the nasty Osemele strain. It appears USAMRIID is afraid of XX.BeastMode, which is believed to be untreatable anyway.

There is panic and confusion but little agreement. "Realize, this E. V-Dozer phenomenon hasn’t been examined under a microscope yet" noted one NFL personnel and strategy expert who urged caution.

Many professional football talent evaluation and strategy experts believe that film study will be the key to isolation and ultimately mitigating and containing E.V-Dozer, but most of the Nation doesn’t trust these self proclaimed experts.

No vaccine is currently available to NFL players who face the Raiders and are thus exposed to E. V-Dozer. Only players on the Raiders have supernatural immunity. Clueless NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had no solutions or new ideas, suggesting that frightened players be deactivated and/or go on any of the reserve lists (voluntarily retired, voluntarily left team, injured reserve, suspended by commissioner). To distract the Nation from his incompetence, a few days ago Goodell imposed fines on birds instead of dealing with E. V-Dozer. The declaration of an International Public Health Emergency is now widely anticipated though a long term mortality rate hasn’t yet been established for E. V-Dozer.

Reportedly, Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie and coach Jack Del Rio, who have both been blamed for unleashing E. V-Dozer on the NFL, continue to characterize E. V-Dozer as a breakout rather than an outbreak, noting that DT Eddie "Dozer" Vanderdoes had a breakout performance in his first NFL game, starting with Dozer’s first NFL snap when he blew up and trampled the Titans’ center, then Dozer intensified his fury throughout the game (Jack Conklin, the All-NFL tackle that Dozer bowled over with a brutal forearm strike to the jugular, was so traumatized that he still claims amnesia, as does Jurell Casey, now on the injured list after being trucked by BeastMode). Raiders management claims that the viral nature of E. V-Dozer is due to the Nation’s appetite for destruction and action thrillers and is primarily limited to the web yet is harmless to computers and can’t cause a data breach. They admitted the videos and gifs are graphic and advised viewer discretion, but feel that only Raider Haters, people overly sensitive to extreme brutality and violence, or people with ill feelings towards the NFL would be offended. However, DelRio and McKenzie hope the impact of E. V-Dozer will continue to be felt by NFL offenses for many years.

#RaiderNation is feeling better than ever with E. V-Dozer. "This is the best we’ve felt in years" said coach Del Rio, who says his team isn’t affected by outside worldwide web influences or clinical terminology, and just calls his rookie phenom "Dozer" for short; as Del Rio predicts the academic clinical terminology will be subverted when E. V-Dozer is fully weaponized for biological warfare by "Dozer" simply going "All Beast" on the NFL. The Nation expects that will happen soon as Dozer shifts from startup/ burn rubber to exclusively Bull Dozer, Kill Dozer, and OVERKILL Dozer modes.

Vanderdoes, despite getting a late start with the Raiders due to missing the May rookie training camps (because his college finals weren’t till June), quickly digested the Raiders’ playbook. Eddie the Dozer always has high expectations of devouring All-NFL opponents along with the rest of the Raiders team.

An offensive lineman for a team that will be playing the Raiders at least twice this year was not authorized to comment but spoke on the condition of anonymity, quoting Public Enemy "Don’t believe the hype" .

The Beastie Boys ("Licensed to ill") could not be contacted by press time. When hip hop MC Nas was contacted for his feelings on Dozer, his terse response was "ill-matic" and conceded that Dozer had a better debut and more swag.

A new Killdozer album "The Uncompromising War of the New Raider Dictatorship" is expected to drop soon. After watching Dozer and BeastMode vs Titans last Sunday, they apparently decided to double down with both hands on their "Fuck you, We Quit" tour (the first episode ended with their disbanding and a dark era that is now over).

It has been reported that attorneys representing the studios from the original "Killdozer" movie are preparing to sue Vanderdoes and the Raiders alleging "an unauthorized remake"of Killdozer. But Kill Dozer looks like a Raiders’ original to the Nation.

Whatever; "Dozer", the Raiders, and Raider Nation will simply bum-Rush wack sucker MCs & QBs and rock the house and the Nation with deafening "Dozer" chants when Vanderdoes whacks quarterbacks, blockers, and ballcarriers.

