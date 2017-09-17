Watch: Michael Crabtree’s hat trick

Despite missing some time early in the game with a hurt foot, Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree hauled in 6 receptions for 80 yards and an incredible 3 touchdowns. Crabtree was perfect catching all 6 passes thrown his way. Quite a day for a guy with only one foot.

@KingCrab15 hat trick today. This from a guy who had to get taped up. pic.twitter.com/kh0PAhTe2D — Chris Reed (@LVRaidersreview) September 18, 2017

Crabtree’s first TD got the Raiders on the board, capping an 11-play, 81-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception.

He then found the end zone early in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown reception.

His third touchdown reception was a 1-yard pass from Carr, following a strip sack by S Karl Joseph in the fourth quarter.

It marked Crabtree’s second career three-touchdown game. He first accomplished the feat on Oct. 2, 2016 against the Ravens.

Crabtree’s three receiving touchdowns rank first in the NFL, while his 163 receiving yards are tied for fifth.

