 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Watch: Michael Crabtree’s hat trick

New, comments

All three of Crabtree’s TD’s

By Chris Reed
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Oakland Raiders Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing some time early in the game with a hurt foot, Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree hauled in 6 receptions for 80 yards and an incredible 3 touchdowns. Crabtree was perfect catching all 6 passes thrown his way. Quite a day for a guy with only one foot.

Crabtree’s first TD got the Raiders on the board, capping an 11-play, 81-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception.

He then found the end zone early in the second quarter with a 26-yard touchdown reception.

His third touchdown reception was a 1-yard pass from Carr, following a strip sack by S Karl Joseph in the fourth quarter.

It marked Crabtree’s second career three-touchdown game. He first accomplished the feat on Oct. 2, 2016 against the Ravens.

Crabtree’s three receiving touchdowns rank first in the NFL, while his 163 receiving yards are tied for fifth.

Editor’s note: Levi Damien contributed to this article

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...