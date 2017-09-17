Raiders with highest scoring game in Reggie McKenzie era, Carr surpasses Flores, other superlative in win over Jets

If you found yourself wondering how long it had been since the Raiders had scored 45 points in a game, the answer is a long time. To be exact, the last time the Raiders scored as much or more than the 45 points they scored Sunday against the Jets was 7 years ago.

In week 7 of 2010, the Raiders put a hurting on the Broncos 59-14. Many Raiders fans remember that day as Darren McFadden’s career game in which he scored three rushing touchdowns with 165 yards on the ground. But since that day the Raiders hadn’t even scored 40 points in a game before Sunday.

Even with their high flying offense last season, the best they did was 38 points against the Bills. They also scored 35 a couple times against the Saints and the Panthers.

To get that 45 points, the Raiders scored six touchdowns. Those scores were evenly split with three coming on the ground and three through the air. It was the first time they had done that in a game in 15 years, when they did it against the Bills in October of their 2002 Super Bowl season.

Another thing they hadn’t done since that Super Bowl season was start the season 2-0. So, cross that off the list as well with their 45-20 win Sunday and their 26-16 win over the Titans in the season opener last week.

Other Superlatives

QB Derek Carr

On a 16-yard pass to WR Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter, Carr passed Tom Flores and now ranks sixth on the Raiders all-time passing list with 11,680.

Carr's third touchdown of the day marked his 13th career game with three-plus touchdown, tying the second-most in NFL history through a player's first four seasons.

WR Michael Crabtree

Crabtree’s three touchdown day marked his second game with three receiving touchdowns. He first accomplished the feat on Oct. 2, 2016 against the Ravens.

Crabtree has now recorded 20 touchdowns as a Raider, which ties for fourth most in the NFL since joining the team in 2015.

Following the game’s conclusion, Crabtree’s three receiving touchdowns rank first in the NFL, while his 163 receiving yards are tied for fifth.

RB Marshawn Lynch

Following a muffed punt recovery late in the second quarter, Lynch found the end zone for the first time as a Raider. Lynch’s 2-yard touchdown run marked the 75th of his career, moving him into a tie for 23rd most in NFL history with Clinton Portis.

WR Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson found the end zone for the first time as a Raider, breaking off a 43-yard run with 3:39 left in the third quarter to extend the Raiders’ lead, 28-13. The score marked his first rushing touchdown since the opening weekend of the 2014 season and his fifth overall.

RB Jalen Richard

Richard set a career high with a 39-yard reception in the second quarter. It helped set up the Raiders second score of the day, a 26-yard touchdown to Michael Crabtree .

. On first-and-10 from Oakland’s 48-yard line, Richard broke free and scored from 52 yards out to put the Raiders up 35-13 with 12:59 left to play in the game. The score marked his second career rushing touchdown of at least 50 yards, and the offense’s longest play of the season.

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Edwards Jr. recorded his first full sack of the season on third-and-9 in the first quarter, taking down QB Josh McCown for a loss of one yard and forcing the Jets to punt on the next play.

Edwards Jr. recorded his second sack of the day, splitting the stop with DL Denico Autry late in the third quarter for a loss of four yards.

late in the third quarter for a loss of four yards. Edwards Jr. finished the day with three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks, the first multi-sack game of his career.

After getting half a sack in the opener against the Titans, Edwards now had 2.0 sacks in two games matching his entire career total prior to this season.

S Karl Joseph

Joseph recorded his first career sack in the fourth quarter, taking down QB Josh McCown and forcing a fumble on the play. Two plays later, the Raiders’ offense scored from one yard out to give the team a 42-13 lead.

DE Khalil Mack