Raiders announce cuts to reach 53-man roster: Shaky linebacker corps gutted

The deadline has passed and the Raiders made their final cuts to get down from 90 players to the required 53-man roster.

Among them were some newsmakers. First and foremost Shilique Calhoun. The 2016 third round pick had little to no production for the team. I predicted he would be cut. But in favor of undrafted rookie LaTroy Lewis. As it turns out BOTH of them are out along with Jelani Jenkins who was the only defensive free agent the team signed this offseason. He was placed on Injured Reserve.

Also out are former fifth round pick Ben Heeney and undrafted rookie Xavier Woodson-Luster.

On the flipside of that, undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow made the squad. He flew under the radar out of Division III Greenville. But for the Raiders he continued to show great speed and instincts as a linebacker and special teamer. While Obi Melifonwu has been injured, it’s been Morrow who has played a great deal at the moneybacker position.

Morrow joins Cory James, Marquel Lee, and Tyrell Adams as the only pure linebackers the Raiders kept. Bruce Irvin is listed as a linebacker, but is primarily an edge rusher.

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Are, Kareem OL 6-6 325 R Florida State

Atkinson III, George RB 6-1 220 2 Notre Dame

Borders, Breon CB 6-0 189 R Duke

Boyette, Paul DT 6-1 310 R Texas

Brent, K.J. WR 6-3 200 1 Wake Forest

Briggs, Chauncey T 6-6 301 R SMU

Brown, Fadol DE 6-4 282 R Mississippi

Brown, Pharaoh TE 6-5 246 R Oregon

Calhoun, Shilique LB 6-4 250 2 Michigan State

Cioffi, Anthony S 6-0 205 R Rutgers

Crockett, John RB 6-0 215 2 North Dakota State

Durden, Kenneth CB 6-1 280 1 Youngstown State

East, Andrew LS 6-2 220 1 Vanderbilt

Enemkpali, IK LB/DE 6-1 260 4 Louisiana Tech

Harris, Najee LB 6-1 220 R Wagner

Hatcher, Keon WR 6-1 212 R Arkansas

Holmes, Gabe TE 6-5 255 3 Purdue

Hood, Elijah RB 5-11 230 R North Carolina

Humes, Chris CB 6-0 201 R Arkansas State

Jackson, Branden DL 6-4 270 1 Texas Tech

Jefferson, Rickey S 5-11 208 R LSU

Johnson, Rufus LB/DE 6-5 280 1 Tarleton State

Lewis, LaTroy LB 6-3 254 R Tennessee

McWilson, Marcus S 6-0 198 R Kentucky

O’Malley, Ryan TE 6-6 260 2 Pennsylvania

Omoile, Oni G 6-2 310 1 Iowa State

Sheldon, Brady LB 6-5 230 R Ferris State

Silberman, Ian G 6-5 305 2 Boston College

Simmons, Jordan G 6-3 339 R USC

Tavecchio, Giorgio K 5-10 180 1 California

Whitney, Isaac WR 6-2 204 R USC

Woodson-Luster, Xavier LB 6-1 219 R Arkansas State

Zamora, Ishmael WR 6-3 224 R Baylor

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Helfet, Cooper TE 6-3 240 3 Duke

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Mickens, Jaydon WR 5-10 175 1 Washington

WAIVED/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Heeney, Ben LB 6-0 230 3 Kansas

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Jenkins, Jelani LB 6-0 240 5 Florida