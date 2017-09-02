Raiders announce cuts to reach 53-man roster: Shaky linebacker corps gutted

The deadline has passed and the Raiders made their final cuts to get down from 90 players to the required 53-man roster.
Among them were some newsmakers. First and foremost Shilique Calhoun. The 2016 third round pick had little to no production for the team. I predicted he would be cut. But in favor of undrafted rookie LaTroy Lewis. As it turns out BOTH of them are out along with Jelani Jenkins who was the only defensive free agent the team signed this offseason. He was placed on Injured Reserve.
Also out are former fifth round pick Ben Heeney and undrafted rookie Xavier Woodson-Luster.
On the flipside of that, undrafted linebacker Nicholas Morrow made the squad. He flew under the radar out of Division III Greenville. But for the Raiders he continued to show great speed and instincts as a linebacker and special teamer. While Obi Melifonwu has been injured, it’s been Morrow who has played a great deal at the moneybacker position.
Morrow joins Cory James, Marquel Lee, and Tyrell Adams as the only pure linebackers the Raiders kept. Bruce Irvin is listed as a linebacker, but is primarily an edge rusher.
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Are, Kareem OL 6-6 325 R Florida State
Atkinson III, George RB 6-1 220 2 Notre Dame
Borders, Breon CB 6-0 189 R Duke
Boyette, Paul DT 6-1 310 R Texas
Brent, K.J. WR 6-3 200 1 Wake Forest
Briggs, Chauncey T 6-6 301 R SMU
Brown, Fadol DE 6-4 282 R Mississippi
Brown, Pharaoh TE 6-5 246 R Oregon
Calhoun, Shilique LB 6-4 250 2 Michigan State
Cioffi, Anthony S 6-0 205 R Rutgers
Crockett, John RB 6-0 215 2 North Dakota State
Durden, Kenneth CB 6-1 280 1 Youngstown State
East, Andrew LS 6-2 220 1 Vanderbilt
Enemkpali, IK LB/DE 6-1 260 4 Louisiana Tech
Harris, Najee LB 6-1 220 R Wagner
Hatcher, Keon WR 6-1 212 R Arkansas
Holmes, Gabe TE 6-5 255 3 Purdue
Hood, Elijah RB 5-11 230 R North Carolina
Humes, Chris CB 6-0 201 R Arkansas State
Jackson, Branden DL 6-4 270 1 Texas Tech
Jefferson, Rickey S 5-11 208 R LSU
Johnson, Rufus LB/DE 6-5 280 1 Tarleton State
Lewis, LaTroy LB 6-3 254 R Tennessee
McWilson, Marcus S 6-0 198 R Kentucky
O’Malley, Ryan TE 6-6 260 2 Pennsylvania
Omoile, Oni G 6-2 310 1 Iowa State
Sheldon, Brady LB 6-5 230 R Ferris State
Silberman, Ian G 6-5 305 2 Boston College
Simmons, Jordan G 6-3 339 R USC
Tavecchio, Giorgio K 5-10 180 1 California
Whitney, Isaac WR 6-2 204 R USC
Woodson-Luster, Xavier LB 6-1 219 R Arkansas State
Zamora, Ishmael WR 6-3 224 R Baylor
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Helfet, Cooper TE 6-3 240 3 Duke
WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Mickens, Jaydon WR 5-10 175 1 Washington
WAIVED/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Heeney, Ben LB 6-0 230 3 Kansas
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Jenkins, Jelani LB 6-0 240 5 Florida
Loading comments...