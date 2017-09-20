Goro’s Quick Hits for Raiders week 2 win over Jets

In 2016 after 2 weeks, the team was 1-1 with a heart-stopping fantastic finish over New Orleans and the back-and-forth battle with eventual Superbowl Runner-ups Atlanta Falcons. It was a mixed feeling, because the defense was maddeningly porous over the first two weeks with instances of difficulty simply lining up and multiple 12 man ont he field penalties. And while the offense was striking quick and hard, they too had these odd, frustrating moments of mediocrity.

Where were we as a team? Were we an 0-2 team that got lucky? Or was this team ready to turn a corner and take off? It was too early to tell but it could really go either way.

As we found out, this team's nucleus had a tremendous ability to pull out the close wins and for the rest of the season, the entire RaiderNation enjoyed a season where games were going to be decided in the 4th quarter and many times in the final 2 minutes. The team would have 8 more wins decided by 1 score.

In 2017 so far, we've been able to enjoy two wins that were both by more than 1 score and where we could at least breathe easy towards the end. After last year, I’m happy to be able to enjoy a 10 point win, so a 25-point win is a like having a House Party !

It's still to early to make definitive statements that this team is going to be a dominant team, but the indications are there. And there's a lot to love.

As Charles Woodson said, "This team is going to get so much better really really soon."

Here are a few quick thoughts on what I saw Sunday :