Report: Starters Jordan Reed and Rob Kelley not expected to play vs Raiders

It appears Washington could very well be without two key starters Sunday night when the Raiders come to town. Neither Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed nor starting running back Rob Kelley are expected to play in the game according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington RB Rob Kelley, listed as questionable with rib injury, is not expected to play Sunday night vs Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

Washington TE Jordan Reed (rib) is considered a game-time call, per source, but is more unlikely to play vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

Oddly enough, both players are suffering from rib injuries they suffered last week against the Rams. Kelley was limited all week while Reed missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Replacing Reed would be 33-year-old former Pro Bowler Vernon Davis. Replacing Kelley would be the combo of former 2013 5th round pick Chris Thompson and 4th round rookie Samaje Perine.

Thompson is a solid player who had a rough first couple seasons in the league, missing all but six games. This season he has 6 carries for 81 yards (!) and 2 touchdowns. Perine carried the ball 21 times last week for 67 yards.

Davis has caught just one pass this season for 13 yards after catching 44 passes for 583 yards last season.