X-rays negative on Michael Crabtree chest injury, Raiders optimistic ‘he’ll bounce back’

Early in the fourth quarter against Washington, Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree went deep for a pas on third and 11. Derek Carr threw his way, but it was too high causing Crabtree to have to leave his feet with defenders closing in. As his hands reached the ball, safety Montae Nicholson reached Crabtree’s chest.

Crabtree would leave the game with a chest injury and not return. Crabtree has been the team’s best receiver this season, so they can’t afford to lose him. Especially with Amari Cooper leading the league in dropped passes.

Del Rio spoke on Crabtree’s status on Monday.

“We’ll take a close look at him and make sure there’s nothing significant going on,” said Del Rio. “I know the doctors cleared for him to travel with us coming back which was good. He took a good shot. It was a clean hit, a good shot. Crab’s a tough guy so I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

X-rays on Crabtree’’s chest were negative according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The first practice of the week is Wednesday, after which the first injury report will be released.