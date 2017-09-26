THE DARK SIDE: "That is why you fail"



IN THE PAST.. There were days I trained hard, ran, hit the weights hard and ate right JUST to play Basketball with the younger kids. Some days were AWESOME. I could hit the 3’s with ease, play good defense, hit the Magic bounce pass and perform admirably. I was respected by the youth. Other days? I just didn’t have it. I wasn’t because my mind was on politics, it wasn’t because my body was not well prepared, it wasn’t because a million and one other things…

I just didn’t have it.

I can imagine the same thing happening to our Oakland Raiders.

We’re not all perfect as you, Mr. Couch Potato, Social Network Slave, Fantasy fart Freak! We’re Athletes, damnit! (Ok let me take my Pork Belly gut out of the paragraph) They’re Professional Athletes! They Lost! It happens!

In life, there is a series of tests Teams must endure.. this is only the 3rd.

The real goal is to get past the self doubt, the misery, the fan tears and all of the criticism that comes our teams way EVERY Year.

I believe our Squad can get that done.

NOW BREATH... Stop thinking of the Past! I said stop!!!!

"That is why you fail"



Offense, what can I say about the drops? Amari Cooper had his SIXTH drop of the season, which easily leads the league and doubles his entire 2016 season total (3) on just 16 catchable targets. He also leads the league in drop rate among receivers with at least 10 targets, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s more than halfway to his 2015 season total (10) which was tied for the second most in the league.

Uh, this suggests regression.

Is it due to a previous Injury? Is it mental? Is it something he can move past? "I’d like to find a way to help him get through that," Coach Del Rio said of Cooper’s drops. "He’s a dynamic playmaking option for us. And when we get him free and get the ball delivered to him like that, he’s gotta be able to catch and go get busy."

Hell, we all know what he is truly capable of. I just hope he moves past the Rookie like moments soon.

Michael Crabtree also had a bad game with only one damn reception for Seven yards. His Chest was also injured during the game.

"Obviously, we will take a close look at him and make sure there’s nothing significant going on," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday afternoon. "I know the doctors cleared for him to travel with us coming back, which is good." HEAL QUICK KING CRAB! WE NEED YOU!

"He took a good shot. It was a clean hit. Good shot. Crab’s a tough guy. I’m sure he’ll bounce back."

Instead of talking mess with Josh Norman kids, maybe next time you should speak with your actions and live more like Kedrick Lamar - "Be Humble!!!". Words to live from a Sith Lord!





I also just heard from Mr. Derek Carr that he has had a bad flu for a couple of weeks now. He didn’t complain, nor give excuses…

but I guess that could explain why he had that sort of dazed look on his face while blitzing, tough Defense and Interceptions came his way.

Did we even have a Running game? Did the RBs have Colds too? Is Beast Mode only effective against a couple of Teams!??!?!

Time will Tell!!!!





Defense? We are currently ranked TWENTY SIXTH in the NFL in giving up total yards. Kirk Cousins just killed us for 365 Passing yards!!! Chris Thompson torched you for over 185 yards with his receiving and rushing yards. How in the Hell do you let a Running Back get THAT open on you? Ken Norton, do we have start thinking about putting you on the hot seat YET AGAIN?!??!!?

You leave me no choice. Hold out Your Hands…all of you..

ZOOOOMMM SHZZZOOOM!





You will all get Cybernetic hands in due time.

Summary:





The Sun will shine again, Raider Nation!! We will all just have to have short memories. Also think of the things that bring you joy:

Pizza….Kittens…Family time…slain Jedis…. ahhhh..





NOW FOCUS! We have "Town Business" to get to in the smelly Town of Denver! Trevor Siemian is playing much better! CJ Anderson has over 255 total yards in just 3 games. I didn’t even mention D.Thomas and the Defense. They are currently ranked #1 in stopping the run.

The challenge has been accepted! We still owe them after the "snatch and grab" incident by that idiot Aqib Talib.

Let’s take it to them!





Have a great Week!

Lord of the Sith, Master of all Evil,

Darth Raider







