SB Nation

FanPost

THE DARK SIDE: "That is why you fail"

By on Sep 26, 2017, 8:16pm PDT 4


IN THE PAST..
There were days I trained hard, ran, hit the weights hard and ate right JUST to play Basketball with the younger kids.
Some days were AWESOME. I could hit the 3’s with ease, play good defense, hit the Magic bounce pass and perform admirably. I was respected by the youth.
Other days? I just didn’t have it.
I wasn’t because my mind was on politics, it wasn’t because my body was not well prepared, it wasn’t because a million and one other things…

I just didn’t have it.

I can imagine the same thing happening to our Oakland Raiders.

We’re not all perfect as you, Mr. Couch Potato, Social Network Slave, Fantasy fart Freak! We’re Athletes, damnit!
(Ok let me take my Pork Belly gut out of the paragraph)
They’re Professional Athletes! They Lost! It happens!

In life, there is a series of tests Teams must endure..
this is only the 3rd.

The real goal is to get past the self doubt, the misery, the fan tears and all of the criticism that comes our teams way EVERY Year.

I believe our Squad can get that done.

NOW BREATH...
Stop thinking of the Past!
I said stop!!!!

"That is why you fail"


Offense, what can I say about the drops?
Amari Cooper had his SIXTH drop of the season, which easily leads the league and doubles his entire 2016 season total (3) on just 16 catchable targets. He also leads the league in drop rate among receivers with at least 10 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
He’s more than halfway to his 2015 season total (10) which was tied for the second most in the league.

Uh, this suggests regression.

Is it due to a previous Injury? Is it mental? Is it something he can move past?
"I’d like to find a way to help him get through that," Coach Del Rio said of Cooper’s drops. "He’s a dynamic playmaking option for us. And when we get him free and get the ball delivered to him like that, he’s gotta be able to catch and go get busy."
Hell, we all know what he is truly capable of. I just hope he moves past the Rookie like moments soon.
Michael Crabtree also had a bad game with only one damn reception for Seven yards. His Chest was also injured during the game.

"Obviously, we will take a close look at him and make sure there’s nothing significant going on," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday afternoon. "I know the doctors cleared for him to travel with us coming back, which is good."

HEAL QUICK KING CRAB! WE NEED YOU!

"He took a good shot. It was a clean hit. Good shot. Crab’s a tough guy. I’m sure he’ll bounce back."

Instead of talking mess with Josh Norman kids, maybe next time you should speak with your actions and live more like Kedrick Lamar - "Be Humble!!!". Words to live from a Sith Lord!

I also just heard from Mr. Derek Carr that he has had a bad flu for a couple of weeks now. He didn’t complain, nor give excuses…
but I guess that could explain why he had that sort of dazed look on his face while blitzing, tough Defense and Interceptions came his way.
Did we even have a Running game? Did the RBs have Colds too? Is Beast Mode only effective against a couple of Teams!??!?!
Time will Tell!!!!

Defense? We are currently ranked TWENTY SIXTH in the NFL in giving up total yards. Kirk Cousins just killed us for 365 Passing yards!!! Chris Thompson torched you for over 185 yards with his receiving and rushing yards. How in the Hell do you let a Running Back get THAT open on you? Ken Norton, do we have start thinking about putting you on the hot seat YET AGAIN?!??!!?
You leave me no choice. Hold out Your Hands…all of you..
ZOOOOMMM SHZZZOOOM!

You will all get Cybernetic hands in due time.
Summary:

LANDOVER, Md. -- Convinced no one outside their locker room gave them a chance to beat the Oakland Raiders, the Washington Redskinsput together the kind of complete performance that made them worthy of the prime-time spotlight.

Kirk Cousins threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Chris Thompson had 188 all-purpose yards and a score and the Redskins sacked Derek Carr four times, forced three turnovers and held the Raiders to 128 yards in a dominating 27-10 victory on Sunday night.

"We wanted to show everybody what the Washington Redskins really could do because everybody didn't give us a heck of a chance," cornerback Josh Norman said. "Our boys showed up and they played some heck of a ball tonight and I can't be more proud of them."

Cousins was a spectacular 25 of 30, including TD passes to Thompson, Vernon Davis and a 52-yarder to Josh Doctson. Thompson had 150 yards receiving and 38 yards rushing, joining Jamaal Charles as the only running backs to put up 150 yards receiving against the Raiders (2-1) since they moved to Oakland in 1995.

"It's just on us as running backs and receivers, offensive line, just basically beating our matchups and winning our matchups and Kirk, he's going to get us the ball," Thompson said. "I knew it was about time for him to have a big game, and he did a great job."

Thompson was again a difference maker and has four of Washington's seven offensive touchdowns this season. The Redskins (2-1), who piled up 472 yards, improved to 4-6 in prime-time games under coach Jay Gruden and tied the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

Under pressure all night, Carr was 19 of 31 for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Carr had thrown 112 consecutive passes before being picked off by Montae Nicholson on the second play of the game.

"I've got to take care of the ball better and I will," Carr said. "This isn't alarming, but we did get punched in the mouth and it's all about how we respond."

Oakland's rushing offense, which came in ranked fifth in the NFL, managed just 32 yards.

"Days like this can happen," coach Jack Del Rio said. "You just don't want it to happen very often."

OAKLAND 0-FER

The Raiders went 0 of 11 on third down as part of their anemic offensive effort. Their 47 first-half yards were their fewest since Week 14 against Denver in 2015, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Oakland's only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Carr to Jared Cook, came after the Redskins' Jamison Crowder muffed the punt return and the Raiders recovered at the Washington 18. The Raiders had scoring drives of 18 and 8 yards.

REDSKINS SACK MASTERS

The Redskins' defensive front dominated the Raiders' offensive line for much of the games. Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan each had a solo sack and rookie Jonathan Allen was in on two -- with Junior Galetteand Matt Ioannidis.

"We pride ourselves on being a physical group on offense and defense," Allen said. "To go out there and have a team performance like we did is something special."

It was the most sacks of Carr since the 2015 finale against Kansas City (six).

ANTHEM PROTEST

Washington's Dan Snyder followed the lead of a handful of other owners by linking arms with his players on the sideline during the national anthem. Seven Redskins players kneeled: tight ends Jordan Reed and Niles Paul, receivers Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick and linebackers Chris Carter and Ryan Anderson.

"One brother, you mess with one, you mess with us all," Norman said. "Nobody is divided in this. We were in unity, and we wanted to stand for something."

A vast majority of Raiders players sat on the bench arm in arm. Carr was among those standing, along with Del Rio.



The Sun will shine again, Raider Nation!! We will all just have to have short memories. Also think of the things that bring you joy:
Pizza….Kittens…Family time…slain Jedis…. ahhhh..

NOW FOCUS! We have "Town Business" to get to in the smelly Town of Denver! Trevor Siemian is playing much better! CJ Anderson has over 255 total yards in just 3 games. I didn’t even mention D.Thomas and the Defense. They are currently ranked #1 in stopping the run.
The challenge has been accepted! We still owe them after the "snatch and grab" incident by that idiot Aqib Talib.
Let’s take it to them!

Have a great Week!
Lord of the Sith, Master of all Evil,
Darth Raider


Recent FanPosts

Loading comments...

Trending Discussions