Shilique Calhoun signed to Raiders practice squad

A day after the Raiders waived Shilique Calhoun just a year after selecting him in the third round of the 2016 draft, he has cleared waivers and has been added to the team’s practice squad per NFL official transactions.

Some of you may be wondering how this could be. He has been active for 10 games last season, which, under old practice squad rules, would have been too many games to be eligible. But under the new rules that were implemented last year, teams are allowed a couple of exemptions from that rule. They used one of those exemptions to bring back Calhoun.

As a rookie last season, the former Michigan State pass rusher, had 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a pass defended in 10 appearances with no starts.

In total, the Raiders are allowed 10 practice squad players. Thus far they have signed 8 players. See them all here.

They intended on bringing back LaTroy Lewis as well, but he chose to sign onto the Houston Texans’ practice squad instead.