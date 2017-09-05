Reggie McKenzie should pull an Al Davis and trade the Raiders 1st RD pick

The Oakland Raiders finally turned things around last season going 12-4 and advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2002. The offense is loaded and expected to be one of the most explosive units in the league this year. Derek Carr is entering his fourth season and is on the verge of becoming an elite quarterback. The Raiders also have one of the best offensive lines blocking for Carr and leading the way for Marshawn Lynch who seems fresh after taking a year off. The Raiders also added a couple of receiving threats in TE Jarrod Cook and WR Cordarelle Patterson to go with Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree who both topped 1,000 yards last season.

The Raiders have the reigning defensive player of the year in Khalil Mack but not a whole lot more on that side of the football. With the Raiders this close to challenging for a Super Bowl, Reggie McKenzie should pick up the phone and see if he can add a key defensive player that can put the Raiders over the top. Sheldon Richardson just got traded for a 2nd round pick and a bag of chips. Imagine how a player like Richardson lined up next to Khalil Mack changes the defense. Who knows, maybe the Panthers would let Luke Kuechly go if the right deal was on the table? Remember when Al Davis brought in Richard Seymour two days before the opener? I'd love for Reggie McKenzie to make a splash move and get a piece to add to the defense. The offense is loaded and ready to make a run at the Super Bowl. It'd be a shame if the defense can't keep up and holds the Raiders back this year.





