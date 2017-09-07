Raiders vs Titans injury report: Khalil Mack returns to practice, Amari Cooper upgraded

It was all good news for the Raiders second injury report. Khalil Mack, who had missed Wednesday’s practice, was back on the field and was a full participant. His status was never really in serious doubt. Also practicing full was Amari Cooper (knee) and Kelechi Osemele (wrist/ankle); both of whom had been limited on Wednesday.

Coop’s injury situation is lingering from training camp. He played in the team’s third preseason game and didn’t appear to be slowed up one bit.

Still not practicing was Jamize Olawale (quad) and Keith McGill (foot). McGill isn’t expected to return and Olawale’s situation is not yet known.

Still limited was Gareon Conley (shin), Cory James (knee), and Sebastian Janikowski (back).

No changes to the Titans’ injury report from Wednesday with LeShaun Sims not practicing and Taylor Lewan limited.

There will be one more practice on Friday at which point the final injury report for Sunday’s game will be released.