Silver Mining 11/15: Marcell Ateman gets opportunity thanks to Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant injuries

Raiders News

Marcell Ateman's opportunity is now with Martavis Bryant, Jordy Nelson hurt | NBCS Bay Area

Marcell Ateman will be active for the first time this season after a Raiders' injury-plagued season continues.

Raiders WR Marcell Ateman swaps couch for NFL debut | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Marcell Ateman has attended three Raiders games this season. That’s it.

Raiders QB Derek Carr reflects on fourth-down throwaway against Chargers - SFChronicle.com

Some viewers quickly seized upon the play as distillation of the Raiders’ disappointing season. Head coach Jon Gruden later described the play, designed with Richard as the primary target out of the backfield, as a “terrible call by me.

Ryan Switzer considers himself 'lucky' that the Steelers rescued him from the Raiders - CBSSports.com

Switzer went from arguably the league's worst team to a Super Bowl contender

Raiders offense regressing under Carr, Gruden - The Washington Post

Derek Carr knew there would be growing pains adjusting to a new offense for the Oakland Raiders under coach Jon Gruden

AFC West

Hunt: Chiefs, Rams relocated 100 percent for player safety | The Kansas City Star

Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt said the primary reason for moving the KC Chiefs vs LA Rams Monday Night Football game was player safety. But linebacker Reggie Ragland said he would’ve played at Azteca Stadium.

Chiefs well represented in PFF’s Week 10 ‘Team of the Week’

There were some highly graded Chiefs against the Cardinals.

Joey Bosa of Los Angeles Chargers practices for 1st time since before Week 1

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa practiced on a limited basis for the first time since the week before Week 1.

Melvin Gordon can see change in attitude in Chargers after a great run on the road | Sports | fltimes.com

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles Chargers went 4-12 in Melvin Gordon's rookie season in 2015, sprinkling one victory into each calendar month. They fizzled at the end of his second

Broncos Briefs: "Whatever-it-takes time," with seven games left, Case Keenum says

Following practice on Wednesday, Broncos quarterback Case Keenum accurately described the team’s sense of urgency sitting with a 3-6 record.

Denver Broncos' Royce Freeman working toward Sunday return in L.A. - Boulder Daily Camera

Royce Freeman's durability as a college running back was never in doubt. As a rookie in the NFL, it has already been tested.

These NFL head coaches are in the greatest danger of being fired - The Washington Post

The list includes former Super Bowl-winning coaches like the Ravens’ John Harbaugh and the Packers’ Mike McCarthy.

Deion Sanders, NFL react to Hue Jackson joining the Bengals

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson was out of work for two weeks before being hired as special assistant to the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Don't judge Le'Veon yet - How Bell could change old NFL thinking

Getting paid this year was never Bell's priority. He still could get what he wants in the long term while turning the NFL's economic model on its head.

NFL Week 11 questions: Is Chiefs-Rams a preview of Super Bowl LIII?

The Chiefs and Rams will meet in a potential Super Bowl LIII preview, but how will the relocation of Monday night's game impact either team?