Silver Mining 11/23: Raiders S Karl Joseph playing with a chip on his shoulder

Raiders News

Raiders safety Karl Joseph still playing with ‘chip on my shoulder’ - SFChronicle.com

On the second play after halftime in Week 10, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon took a shotgun handoff around right end, turned the corner and met Raiders safety Karl Joseph. Joseph, with a running start from the 40-yard line,....

Raiders QB Derek Carr appears on track for career season | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Six games are left this campaign, and Carr already has been sacked 32 times, one more than his previous high in 2015. Despite it all, by some measures, he is having his best year.

Raiders designate defensive tackle Justin Ellis to return from IR - SFChronicle.com

The Raiders on Thursday designated defensive tackle Justin Ellis to return from injured reserve. The Raiders have three weeks to activate Ellis or place him on season-ending IR.

Raiders Injury Report: Paul Guenther Won't Eliminate Prospect of Activating Justin Ellis - NBC Bay Area

ALAMEDA – Justin Ellis hasn't played football since the Raiders season opener. He hadn't practiced with the team for longer than that while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Raiders use open-door policy for teammates on Thanksgiving | Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Raiders had a goal for Thanksgiving. No player would eat alone.

New 2-round mock draft brings Raiders defensive line help

New 2-round mock draft brings Raiders defensive line help

AFC West

Chargers staying focused on next game and not disheartening loss - Los Angeles Times

Having lost a game they know they should have won, the Chargers are disappointed and sitting at 7-3, the third-best record in the AFC, but still overshadowed in their own division, own city and, for some home dates, own stadium.

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end, 'feeling all right' after first game action of season

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who missed the season's first nine games due to a bone bruise to his left foot, said he was pleased that he came through his first game action of 2018 healthy and ready for more.

Rodgers on Chiefs QB Mahomes: I see a lot of my young self in him

Aaron Rodgers was full of praise for Kansas City Chiefs star and fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

These Chiefs are among top Pro Bowl vote getters | The Kansas City Star

Three members of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the top ten vote getters among fans for the Pro Bowl. On the list are Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce. Tyreek Hill tops the kick return-specialist position

Broncos hoping to cool down surging Steelers

The Denver Broncos keep running into red-hot opponents, a trend that will continue when the streaking Pittsburgh Steelers visit on Sunday. Three weeks ago, the Broncos (4-6) faced the Houston Texans on a five-game winning streak. Twice they played the explosive Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Denver Broncos safety sues NFL for $345K over denied benefits - Denver7 TheDenverChannel.com

Former Denver Broncos safety Christopher Young is suing the NFL Player Retirement Plan and its neurocognitive benefit plan and is seeking $345,000 in benefits his attorney claims he is owed but was...

Uncalled helmet hit on Jordan Reed: Here’s what the NFL should do | SI.com

News from around the web.

NFL Thanksgiving Day 2018: 9 winners, 7 losers from Turkey Day football - SBNation.com

Catch up with the highs and lows from all three games on Turkey Day.

TV ratings and scoring is up: has the NFL weathered a stormy few seasons? | Sport | The Guardian

This time last year the league was being attacked by everyone from fans to the US president. Things are brighter now but there are still problems under the surface

The new guide to NFL defense: Don’t worry about giving up big plays, just create your own - The Washington Post

In today's NFL, the only answer to explosive offense might be explosive defense.

Get ya popcorn: The NFL launches a site dedicated to the celebrations that it fines players for - The Washington Post

Take a moment to wrap your mind around that.