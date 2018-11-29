Thursday Night Football open thread: Saints vs. Cowboys

Greetings, Raider fans! Tonight’s Thursday Night Football game will be one of the few Thursday games of the season that is between two actually good teams, one of them being a team in New Orleans which might actually be the best.

The Cowboys come in at 6-5, tied for the lead in the NFC East because nobody in the division can ever separate themselves. The Saints are 10-1 and are streets ahead of the rest of their trash division.

It should be great fun watching Drew Brees carve up a suspect Dallas defense and watching a beleaguered Cowboys offensive line try to block Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan. It will be heartbreaking to see Amari Cooper dance around in a Cowboys uniform having fun, because fun is verboten in Raiderland. We just work our tails off all day.

This game can be seen on FOX and the NFL Network at 5:20 PM Pacific Time and streamed on the NFL Network app. Enjoy the game!