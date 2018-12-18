Silver Mining 12/18: Injuries continue to pile up for Raiders

Rise ’n Grind Want NFL news and interesting links in your inbox every weekday morning? Rise ’n grind with us. Your email address Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Raiders news

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley in concussion protocol | Silver and Black Pride

Next Monday when the Raiders face the Denver Broncos, they may do so without their top corner. Gareon Conley went up for a pass defended in the third quarter against the Bengals and his head slammed on the turf when he came down. He suffered a concussion on the play, left the game and didn’t return.

Jon Gruden: Raiders must be ‘realistic’ about chances of Kelechi Osemele, Gabe Jackson returning this season from ‘very legitimate’ injuries | Silver and Black Pride

This will continue to be a major problem over the final two games should Osemele and Jackson not make it back. From the sounds of it, there is a real possibility they won’t.

Possible Coliseum finale has coach Jon Gruden feeling emotional | ESPN.com

But on-the-field memories are what keep Gruden going. He recalled the famous Sea of Hands game from the 1974 playoffs in Oakland, when a falling-down Ken Stabler hit Clarence Davis in the end zone to beat the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders have an unconventional work week ahead starting with preparing for Chiefs who they don’t play until finale | Silver and Black Pride

Next week, they not only have a short week because of Monday Night Football, but the players and coaches would like to have Christmas with their families instead of jumping right back into preparing for the next opponent as would typically be the case with a short week.

NFL officials seem to have a thing for screwing over Raiders rookie Arden Key | Silver and Black Pride

This is two weeks in a row Key was screwed over by the official. The previous week against the Steelers, he was denied what should have been a strip sack on Josh Dobbs.

Will the Raiders continue playing in Oakland in 2019? It’s not out of the question | CBS Sports

The Raiders are suddenly scrambling to find a stadium for 2019, with owner Mark Davis vowing he will leave Oakland after the municipality is suing him over his move of his franchise to Las Vegas, but it is not out of the question the Raiders play one more lame-duck season there, league sources said.

AFC West

Broncos’ Vance Joseph calls job security talk ‘nonsense’ | ESPN.com

On Monday, at 6-8 with two games remaining and in danger of the franchise’s first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72, Joseph called reports about his future “nonsense” that he can’t worry about.

Broncos LB Shane Ray: ‘Little disrespectful’ to be a healthy inactive | ESPN.com

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray called it a “little disrespectful’’ that he was a game-day inactive for Saturday night’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, and the former first-round draft pick said he doesn’t know whether he will play in either of the Broncos’ last two games of the season.

Kareem Hunt featured on Kansas City Chiefs 2019 calendar | FanSided

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is no longer with the team. However, his name and photo have already been printed on the Chiefs’ 2019 calendar.

Chiefs expect CB Kendall Fuller to play Sunday despite surgery | ESPN.com

Fuller played every defensive snap against the Chargers. Reid indicated the plan was for Fuller to have the surgery the day after the Chargers game, which was played on Thursday night, to recover from the surgery and return for the subsequent game.

Chargers’ Melvin Gordon eyes return vs. Ravens after two weeks out | ESPN.com

Gordon’s plan this week is to return to the field after a three-week absence to face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at the StubHub Center.

Chargers Activate Hunter Henry to 21-Day Practice Window After ACL Tear in May | Bleacher Report

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, Monday’s return begins a 21-day window for him to return or else he misses the rest of the season. Until then, he won’t count against the team’s 53-man roster limit.

We Still Don’t Know Which NFL Teams Are Any Good | FiveThirtyEight

Week 15 in the NFL is almost over, and we are here to discuss the key takeaways from the weekend and how the playoff picture is shaping up. Most broadly, a pair of playoff-bound teams that looked shaky a week ago (Patriots and Rams) continued to look off their game, while a couple of teams that were gaining steam (Cowboys and Seahawks) cooled off. Add it all up and the league’s hierarchy is still murky.

Chargers NFL’s most complete team? Bears NFC’s team to beat? | NFL.com

Back in March, I said Chicago would be the NFL’s Cinderella team in 2018. Well, now that they’ve officially gone from worst to first in the NFC North, I’m gonna call that prediction a winner.

2018 N.F.L. Playoff Picture: The Paths That Remain for Each Team | New York Times

Most N.F.L. teams have only two games remaining, but there are about nine billion ways the season could end. That may sound like a lot, but only a few games really matter for each contending team, and it’s possible for us to depict all the remaining playoff paths as the branches of a tree.

The Starting 11: The Five NFL Teams With the Most Work to Do This Offseason | The Ringer

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, among others, reported that Manning was playing himself onto the Giants’ 2019 roster with his recent performances. Even after Manning’s decent showing against Washington, that line of thinking was probably misguided. But following his implosion on Sunday, it would just be delusional.

NFL Week 16 early odds, schedule: Browns open as rare touchdown favorites; Chiefs trying to do the improbable | CBS Sports

In the early odds for Week 16, the Browns have opened as a 7-point favorite over the Bengals, which is a huge number for Cleveland. The point spread marks the first time since November 2014 that the Browns have been favored by seven or more points. It will also mark just the ninth time overall that the Browns have been favored by a touchdown or more since they came back as an expansion team in 1999.