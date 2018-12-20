Silver Mining 12/20: PFF says Derek Carr 2018’s league leader in check down passes

Raiders News

PFF: Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr leads NFL in unflattering category

Raiders QB Derek Carr has rebounded from his early 2018 struggles, and Pro Football Focus has data that could explain, in part, why.

Las Vegas fans await their Raiders

The Raiders' time in Oakland is as good as over. They won't move to Sin City for another year, but the local fans are ready to embrace their new team.

Raiders fans rally as team prepares to leave Oakland again

Group Forever Oakland exhorts fans to join a rally in the hours leading up to what could be the Raiders' final game in Oakland.

NFL free agency: Raiders shouldn't be impacted by home-field uncertainty | NBCS Bay Area

The Raiders still are searching for a home for the 2019 season, but that shouldn't hurt them during free agency. Here's why.

Making the Case: Former Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores deserves a spot in Canton

Tom Flores, a true football pioneer and one of the most successful individuals in pro football history, is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Raiders LB Jason Cabinda making most of late-season playing time

Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda is getting a long look from his coaching staff late in Oakland's disappointing season, and he's impressed.

Jon Gruden reflects on Raiders’ possible Coliseum farewell - SFChronicle.com

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, known for his perpetual grimace and simmering intensity, became uncommonly reflective Monday, even a bit nostalgic.

AFC West

Phillip Lindsay and Broncos react to historic Pro Bowl selection

Phillip Lindsay walked toward midfield Saturday night at Broncos Stadium dejected in defeat when a Browns’ defender help put his NFL journey into proper perspective.

Denver Broncos: Jon Ledyard thinks Drew Lock could be good fit in Denver - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos need a quarterback, but they may end up having to pass on much more talented players to get one early. Should they go that route again?

Anthony Lynn has Chargers' eyes set on No. 1 seed in AFC

Lynn insists that he doesn’t think "much" of his near-fatal accident in 2005. But he admitted the tears flowed this past weekend as he stood face-to-face with the four first responders who helped save him.

Healthy, confident Mike Williams coming up big for Chargers

Mike Williams is healthy and confident for the first time in two seasons, which is paying huge dividends for the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams leads the team in receiving touchdowns with nine going into Saturday's game against Baltimore. My confidence is building off of that,'' Williams

Analysis: Splurging on running backs not priority for Chiefs | The Kansas City Star

After waiving last year’s NFL rushing leader, the Kansas City Chiefs’ best running back options going forward may be internal ones, and securing their own free agents at other positions for the long-term.

Chiefs on shaky injury ground heading to Seattle showdown

Chiefs coach Andy Reid delivered some promising news Wednesday when he rattled off the list of players who wouldn't be practicing for this weekend's trip to Seattle and running back Spencer Ware and offensive lineman Cam Erving were missing. Then he mentioned right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

NFL announces inaugural NFL Big Data Bowl - NFL.com

The National Football League announced the inaugural NFL Big Data Bowl, a football analytics competition affording college students and professionals the opportunity to utilize historical data sets of the same player tracking data used by teams and suggest innovations about how football is played and coached.

What each NFL playoff contender is rooting for in Week 16

You know you're rooting for your own team to win. But what else should you be rooting for in Week 16? Check our guide.

Anonymous NFL Executive Strikes Again with Dumb Rationale for Why Patrick Mahomes Should Not Be MVP | The Big Lead

Patrick Mahomes is a product of his system like every other player.

The NFL’s Analytics Revolution Has Arrived - The Ringer

Football is still well behind baseball and basketball when it comes to embracing advanced metrics, but teams have made significant progress in recent years. Those who do not adapt will be left behind.

Mike Freeman's 10-Point Stance: NFL Fears Blown Calls May Blow Its Popularity | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The NFL has an officiating problem, and it's getting worse, the Rams have a Jared Goff problem, and Tom Brady has a problem with Father Time. All this and more in this week's 10-Point Stance...

NFL: Coaches like the Chargers' Anthony Lynn going for broke more now

NFL teams converted 56.1% of fourth-down tries through Week 15, up from last year’s 46%. The success rate on two-point conversions continues to rise.