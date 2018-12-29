Bonuses and other NFL Oddities

On the heels of the news that a few Oakland Raiders got advance roster bonuses yesterday - I decided to look into this phenomenon.

Raiders leadership did not need to do this, it also has no effect on the cap for 2019 - so what gives here?

I checked the boxes with all four and recollected the collective leadership each has shown in one capacity (look at Whitehead since week 11 - #10 linebacker in the NFL per PFF) or another for our program. But then, I wondered - what about Dwayne Harris, Erik Harris, or other veterans who have flashed consistently throughout the whole season?

My mind then wandered - what does this mean to the lockerroom? What does it say to the fan base? Is Gruden playing favorites, or, is it like Levi Damien pronounced, "if the team had extra cap money more players would have received this funding as well.." (paraphrased)?

I again look at the list and I what I see is a small sampling of players that Gruden is saying - we want you back for the coming year and thank you for your standout efforts, improvements in learning a new system, excellence on the practice field and in the positional rooms.

Personally, I am very pleased with this move. These are respected players who lead by example. Two white, two black, 2 offense, 2 defense (one ST ace).