I had Leighton Vander Esch and Darius Leonard as top 3 ILB last year, said we would trade down for Kolton Miller, draft PJ Hall high ...Forecasting 2019 draft

First off I want people to know my Nfl draft big board is different than what I have for the Raiders and the one I have for Raiders is different than the one I do that I think the Raiders will draft. One is a wish list and the other I come up with by identifying patterns like for example, listening to Gruden talk about how Tom cable (yes the same one that should be cut loose) likes his tackles Tall, Athletic' and plays with mean streak" that was Gruden quoting the scouting report of Kolton Miller. That's why before the draft I wrote a post expecting us to trade down and take Kolton. I liked James and Vander esch. I still have high hope for Hall, Hurst and Key especially the first 2.

Last year when I started my draft boards Leighton Vander Esch, Darius Leonard, PJ Hall, Genard Avery and Marcus Davenport were my biggest risers, all going from 6th or 7th rd to 1st or fringe first rd prospects by the time my evaluation was complete.

So this year I will start early on these "sleeper" players that may not get 1st rd or even 2nd rd grades, but will be future starters or key rotation guys.

WR ANDREW ISSABELLA UMASS(over 200 yes vs 1st rd prospect DeAndre Baker and Georgia)

WR ANTHONY JOHNSON BUFFALO

EDGE JAYLEN FERGUSON #SACKDADDY NCaa leader in Sacks

ILB KAHLIL HODGE BUFFALO

RB DEVIN SINGLETARY FAU (For those that miss out on David Montgomery)

RB LAMICAL PERRINE Florida

Lb Nate Harvey E.Carloina (2ND SACKS' former RB)

Lb Tre Watson Maryland ( 5 int leads LB)

DB Sean William's Navy (5 FF leads Nation)

Lb Sutton Smith N.Illinois

Now the fun starts, as the Raiders will have essentially 4 first round picks and its imperative we hit on at least 3 if not all 4. We cannot get cute and sellout for "potential" eg. MENELIK WATSON, MARIO EDWARDS JR, JIHAD WARD, OBI MELIFONWU ETC. We all know the names and wont pour more salt on old wounds, but last year we essentially did the same thing, but I can make an arguement for some of the high risk picks in 2018 and still have high hope for this class, as it was essentially thrown into fire and with minimal talent...I can guarantee that Hall, Hurst, and Key would all look much better with Mack and Irvin. Instead they were thrown into fire and have played with guys signed off the street during season(giving no time to gel). Others like Nick Nelson missed the off season. MILLER &PARKER have Tom Cable and injuries they dealt or dealing with. Parker also missed much of offseason.

Anyhow back to the 2019 draft and the players THE RAIDERS MUST NOT PASS ON!:

We wont end up with Nick Bosa, but this draft has talent on the edge and defense. I will list my big board by position group. First the edge players and it's my belief the Raiders should double dip as they did with OT and DT last year. I also am going by need, and will also name value picks over need.

FRONT 7: Need

#1 Josh Allen - I had him graded in top 20 last year and his move to the edge where he looks like a first rd prospect s po eaks of his versatility. Jeez wouldnt it be nice to have a player with all pro potential at 2 different positions. Sorry, pouring salt again. It may be unfair to even compare him to Mack, but I will because of his ability to drop into coverage and pressure the QB. He is not Mack and will never be that good, but because of his versatility he has the highest ceiling lowest floor of anyone in draft after Bosa and Quinnen William's. His only con for me are his tiny 8.5 inch hands, though it has not been a detriment as he is tied for most FF with 5).

#2 Montez Sweat - looks like a legit 4-3 DE Has a great anchor at the line of scrimmage as a power player to squat and hold ground. Would fit schematically as a 2 gap defender and though he is tight and takes wide angles on corners, he is explosive and tenacious with extremely long wingspan and may test in 4.55 range so he will generate lots of pressures. He is much different than Josh Allen, but would fit together like PB&J.

#3 Jachai Polite- though I have a higher grade for him than Sweat. SWEAT IS A TRUE 4-3 DE where as Polite may fit better in a 3-4. He offers ridiculous bend and burst.

* VALUE PICKS

#1 Dwayne Haskins - I said Mahomes was the evolution of Drew Brees after Chiefs traded up for him on Twitter and got hammered. I said after 2017 Michigan OSU game that Dwayne was next great QB prospect. He can make throws into extremely tight windows and has the exceptional ability to lead his WR for YAC....many of his yards have come after the catch, and that has been one of the Knocks on him. The thing is, is that is the emphasis of Grudens offense. Getting the ball out quickly to the playmakers. ONE of the problems with Carr( besides inefficient line and WR play) is that he has struggled( has always been a problem) progressing thru reads and hitting receivers in stride. Many times the WR has to come back on ball which erases the YAC opportunity or yields an incompletion. Haskins progression throughout the season dealing with pressure has to have teams salivating...he made light year strides between Purdue game and way he closed out the year. It started in 2nd half vs Maryland as they switched to an uptempo offense. I've watched every snap of his and Carr and fact matter is Haskins makes plays that Carr is just not capable of making. Lastly and most importantly is his "MAKEUP" . HE is the perfect Gruden QB, because he eats and sleeps football and will put in the time Gruden does. Gruden has a high expectation of his QB and the passion better be matched or it does not matter how talented the QB is. He has 5 400yd passing games and 6 above 396 AS A OSU QB this season. In fact, The Ohio State University only had 1 400+yd passin game in history before this season and now has 6 total, 5 by Haskins. He not only demolished The OSU passing records, but broke Drew Brees big ten records (yea, MR 5,000 as I call him) for TD yards and yards and then broke Big ten champ game records with Herculean 499yd 5td effort. Not to mention his worst games in completion % were 56.4% & 56.3%(PSU and Nebraska both wins) and he was only under 63.2% (TCU)one other game 61.5% at MSU. For comparison sake Former 4th rd pick(whom we traded up for) Conner Cook had a 56.1% for his ENTIRE SENIOR YEAR!!!Not too mention in his only loss he threw for 470 yds at Purdue. His ascension and ability to either clean up or put to rest his most glaring concerns (running and escape ability and throwing while under pressure) as Michigan blitzed 75% of time and recorded 0 pressures or sacks. HASKINS Found answers to Michigans pressure, which included an early flurry of crossing routes, a few wheel routes and some screen passes which should have Gruden salivating at the mouth. You also have to love his moxie and confidence...he said he would be OSU QB at 11 years old and said he was "licking his chops" to face the Nations #1 defense filled with NFL prospects! It will truly be a shame if playoff committee denies the best QB prospect in years a chance to put on a show in biggest stage of them all for a team whose best NFL prospect is off to play baseball( no knock on Murray I luv the A's) and happens to grade as a 40 arm (50 is average). But if we pass on a QB with our first pick the next best value pick is...

#2 Quiennen Williams- this would be a pick based on value as we took 2 DT last year and Vanderdoesn't in 3rd in '17. This would be a tip of the hat pick to missing out on Derwin James last year, because as Gruden Stated" they wanted James, but passed because of already using 1st and 2nd round picks on safety in '16&'17. "NOTE if we take Q.Williams #2 I would trade up for Josh Allen and add 2 surefire starters to the defense. He applies consistent pressure and could possibly finish 5th in Heisman. Shows violent hand usage, but needs to work on shedding blocks. Generally wins with initial burst and wide variety of pass rush moves rips, snatches, clubs and swim frequently, but has to develope more counters. Would Give Oakland the two highest graded PFF interior defenders in last two drafts.

#3 Josh Allen -(see write up above) it's more like 1A and 1B with Willams, and with Allen posing larger need and position flexibility he should be listed first. The reason he is not, is because I think he will be drafted somewhere between 5 -10, not top 5 like William's thus allowing Raiders to trade up and draft both....if they pass or miss on Dwayne Haskins(really should just draft or trade up for Haskins, this is if Raiders choose not too scenario).

CORNER BACKS

Gareon Conley is starting to live up to his top 10 potential and justifying the Raiders risk reward by using #24 pick on him. If Raiders stand pat with their picks I do believe 1 will be used on a CB. Paul Guenther had a plethora of 1st rd cb in Cincy and if not 1 of the 1st round picks, the 2nd rd pick will be used on a cb.

#1 Byron Murphy Washington- Doesnt get as much love as Greedy or Julian love, but has the highest ceiling of the 3 similar to former Husky Marcus Peter's. Shows elite ball skill traits and excellent fluidity in his hips. Played mainly in cover 3, so has tape mirroring WR is lacking, but he is totally capable of mirroring his man. My biggest concern is that he is a Conley clone and misses some tackles on awkward angles and wont help run game much. Meaning we would need much better Run support from our safetys. But, the coverage skills of this tandem would be top5. Much better technically than William's.

#2 Julian Love- he mirrors the WR effortlessly and pairing him with Conley (whom is looking every bit the part of a first rounder of late) would give the Raiders a legit shot of sporting a top 10 or higher CB duo. The 2019 Raiders CB group should they bring back Worley along with 4th rd Nick Nelson an extremely young group. Much like Byron Murphy he has great instincts and anticipation on the ball. Has the speed to keep WR from going over the top, but needs to clean up his footwork as it allows for too much seperation at times.

#3 Geeedy Williams- You could argue for William's being the top corner,going into 2018, but in his matchups vs NFL caliber WR he did not look like a top 10 pick let alone top 20. He is extremely young and fluid, but has awful technique that will need cleaned up. Raiders failed to clean up Rashan Melvins technique, so unless he falls to bottom of first, the Raiders would be better served with the cleaner prospects! One thing I noticed is that he doesnt turn his head back on balls and is PI penalty waiting to happen. BASICALLY SAME DEFIENCIES AS DJ HAYDEN. DJ used his athletic ability to make up for flawed technique in college and Greedy has the outstanding ability to catch up on plays his technique failed him on, but that was in college. That being said he definitely has shown elite traits at times that will make scouts push for their team to take a chance on him. Is he Patrick Peterson or Dee Milner?

WIDE RECEIVER-

Generally I'm not a fan of drafting a WR in first round, but with the emphasis on the passing game and growing salaries at the position make WR a clear candidate to be one of the first 3-4 picks. RAIDERS need at so many positions could scream for just taking value anywhere, but I'd assume it will be the last pick in first or the second round. Here are the WR I believe would fit nicely in Grudens offense with Carr(or Haskins).

N'Keal Harry/Dk Metcalf - I see Harry and Metcalf both listed at the top of most and really they are much different. Metcalf is great on Release, but his timing on jumps and anticipation of ball are what he is worst at and it really takes away from what would be an incredible catch radius. That said his tape has been better than his teammate who was once a top 5-10 projection. Harry on the other hand has elite catch timing on his jumps making full use of his 6'5" frame. JUST like Metcalf he can go up and grab a ball with strength. I think both end up in top 15 which means we will likely miss out on both. There is another 4 games for Marcel Ateman to showcase his ability as the redzone WR.

Andrew Isabella - YES PLEASE! TAKE him before the evil Hoody takes him to replace Edelman and become next Wes Welker. This may be a little high for a slot WR, but he is not just a slot guy. If he puts up a 4.3 as expected he will be looked at as a guy who can go over the top, much like Hollywood Brown of his 5'7" 165lb stature that has been mocked as a 1st. Why not a guy who just Dusted Georgia for 217 yrs and 15 rec 2TD. The ideal landing spot for him would be in rd. 3, but if they use the 2nd round pick on him, I would not be dissapointed. They could possibly trade back in the second squire more picks and get him mid to late 2nd.

Parris Campbell- another WR made to tailor Grudens short and quick passing game. Campbell excels at YAC and could be used as decoy and open things up for other players. He can be a highly effective on screens and crossing routes and at 6'1" 208lbs with projected 4.32 speed he can be utilized as a RB and possibly be a version of Kamara or McCaffrey and have speed to be threat to take it over the top. He does not have the softest hands, but shows concentration and focus by not dropping those double clutched balls.Late 1st or 2nd

* I have yet to scout the Stanford WR JJ whiteside, but from what I heard I believe he would fit.

Sleepers and late rd picks and when they could go along with ceiling /floor

- Anthony Johnson Buffalo rd 4. 3-5 silky smooth soft hands.

- Terry Mclaurin OSU Rd7. 6 -7 extremely hard worker, but his staple will be as future probowler as Special teams ace while being serviceable 5 or 6 WR.https://www.buckeyextra.com/sports/20181110/ohio-state-michigan-state--terry-mclaurin-difference-maker-on-punt-coverage

Kj Hill OSU- okay so I may be biased to Ohio State WR here, but the fact is choose anyone and they are all hard workers and great blockers...ala GRUDEN GRINDERS. He may also have had the catch of the year. RD 4 RD 3-4

Tight Ends

Depending on where the Raiders of traded picks drop too I would not rule out a TE in the first. I believe this to be an extremely loaded TE class along with WR. If the top WR are off the board I could see Raiders taking TJ Hockenson of Iowa with their 2nd 1st or wait and get his teammate and Noah Fant with the 3rd 1st...either way an Iowa TE in first to the Raiders is definitely possible.

SAFETY

I dont see a first being spent on safety. FA class is absurdly loaded and cap space has to be spent somewhere...there will be at least 60$ left after we sign 35 1$ million players and cut half...kidding. but I'd look to 2nd-3rd. Hopefully the raiders can acquire an additional 2nd or 3rd.

JAQUAN JOHNSON MIAMI fla- if he is on the board draft him. He will bring an extremely hard work ethic to locker room. He is an instant starter and would be a steal. Rd2 rd1-2

JR Reed Georgis Rd 2

-lukas Denis BC rd 3. Rd2-3

Sleepers

Sean William's Navy Rd 6

Montrae Hartage Northwestern Rd 7

Next up inside linebackers most like Devin White #1. I Dont. Just like I got laughed at for saying Vander esch and Darius Leonard were better than Roquan Smith I will say the kid from BUFFALO is better Khalil Hodge. I DO think Gruden will pass on Khalil from Buffalo to avoid Mack talk. This class is deep deep

#1 Khalil Hodge rd 3

#2 Tevin Coney rd1 -2

#3 Ben Burr Kirven rd1 -2

#4 Devin White rd1

#5 Mack Wilson rd 1-2

#6 Devin Bush rd 3

Last but not least the offensive line.

I honestly do not know if either bookend is the future at their current position. For all I know its TOM CABLE'S failure to develope them. I know its rookie year, but all the great LT recently have been rock solid if not studs right off the bat....some drafted lower than Miller. Though I see K.M. getting another shot at LT next year and depending how Parker finishes out, he should get a shot too. There is so much need on this team that they should get another year. A L or RG to replace K.O is my guess. Gabe Jackson can slide back to LG where he is better.

Michael Jordan G/ C OSU- rd 4-5

Alex Bars G Notre Dame - rd 4-5

DALTON Risner RT KSU top 15

Greg little LT rd2

Jonah William's ot bama top 6