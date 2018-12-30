Silver Mining 12/30: Free Agency or Draft, Raiders should focus on adding playmaker at Safety in off-season

Raiders News

The Raiders' need for a dynamic safety in the draft or free agency is clear. Who should they target in free agency or the draft?

Raiders-Chiefs week 17 viewing guide: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming, announcers, odds, more - Silver And Black Pride

This is it. The final game of the 2018 season for the Raiders. The Chiefs will play more games, but the Raiders could have a hand in how many they play. If the Chiefs win, they win the AFC West,...

DE Frostee Rucker leaves mark as part of Raiders’ foundation | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker could have shut it down in August. But he kept playing and embraced an important leadership role for the Raiders, whose season will conclude Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Signs point to a Raiders cover

Las Vegas opened the Kansas City Chiefs -13 over the Oakland Raiders, and the line moved to 14 in some shops. But a near-two-TD spread in a rivalry game with a Raiders team that hasn’t quit is too tasty. Just cover, baby! The play: Raiders, +14.

Can Raiders, Jon Gruden recapture magic of 1999 finale at Arrowhead Stadium? - Oakland Raiders Blog- ESPN

In the final game of the 1999 season, Jon Gruden saved his job as Raiders coach with a win at Arrowhead, where the Raiders play this Sunday.

Raiders rookie spotlight: Johnny Townsend closing out tough 2018 strong | NBCS Bay Area

Townsend knows that, no matter what, he must be better and more consistent in his second professional season.

AFC West

Hunter Henry may play in Chargers’ first playoff game – ProFootballTalk

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has missed the entire regular season after suffering a torn ACL in May, but the Chargers are still hoping to get him on the field in the postseason.

Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Trending toward return - CBSSports.com

Raiders-Chiefs a tight end showcase with Jared Cook, Travis Kelce - SFChronicle.com

Though the Pro Bowl rosters don’t reflect it, Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Chiefs and Raiders will arguably display the AFC’s top two tight ends. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Oakland’s Jared Cook rank first and second, respectively, at their position in the AFC in catches, receiving yards and first downs.

After another loss, Chiefs get only one more shot to clinch AFC West - NFL Nation- ESPN

It comes down to Week 17 for the Chiefs, who have lost back-to-back games but can still clinch the division and earn home-field advantage.

Bradley Roby responds to Jason Witten accusing Broncos cornerback of quitting on team in loss to Raiders - CBSSports.com

The first-year 'MNF' color analyst questioned Roby's lack of effort in Denver's Christmas Eve game vs. Oakland

Brandon Marshall likely playing farewell game as Bronco against Chargers | 9news.com

After going from practice squad to Super Bowl 50 starter, the inside linebacker also stirred discussion about social injustice by "taking the knee."

Jets expected to fire head coach Todd Bowles - NFL.com

The New York Jets are planning to fire fourth-year head coach Todd Bowles after Sunday's game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Bowles has posted a 24-39 record with one game left in 2018.

A look at possible coaching changes in the AFC - NFL.com

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provides a snapshot look at which teams are mulling coaching changes in the AFC.

The NFL has judged Baker Mayfield's ribald celebration to be "unsportsmanlike conduct."

This isn’t the first time the league has punished a star player for illegal use of hands.

NFL’s best drama in 2018’s final week is in the AFC North. How fitting - SBNation.com

The AFC North has been a whirlwind of drama all season and it finally culminates in a high stakes Week 17.

NFL: Nick Foles. Kirk Cousins. Which QB better in make-or-break game?

Jarrett Bell breaks down which NFL quarterback may be the better bet in a make-or-break game: Eagles' Nick Foles or Vikings' Kirk Cousins?