Silver Mining 12/7: Can Raiders upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in Oakland?

Raiders News

NFL Minute: Can Raiders upset Steelers in Oakland?

With the Steelers struggles and Ben Roethlisberger's 0-3 mark in Oakland, can the Raiders pull off the upset on Sunday?

Bet on Oakland Raiders to take advantage of sliding favorite

The Oakland Raiders face a Pittsburgh Steelers team that, for all its talent, has not been blowing people out. The Steelers have lost two straight to the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers and should have lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

C.J. Anderson Gets New Opportunity With Raiders - NBC Bay Area

After being cut by the Panthers in November, Anderson turned down offers from other teams to play for the Raiders

Raiders, NFL honor Marshawn Lynch as Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee | NBCS Bay Area

The Raiders and the NFL have honored Marshawn Lynch's work to support Oakland and the East Bay community.

Raiders’ Jon Gruden hopes Daniel Carlson can be ‘long-term solution’ at kicker - SFChronicle.com

After the Raiders’ 40-33 loss, Gruden affirmed a measure of confidence in Carlson. “He is the real deal,” Gruden said.

AFC West

Kelvin Benjamin signs with Chiefs

Kelvin Benjamin will join a loaded Chiefs receiving core.

Ravens' top-ranked defense will be Chiefs' toughest test yet | FOX Sports

Baltimore Ravens-Kansas City Chiefs preview

Surging Chargers are not overlooking slumping Bengals

Surging Chargers are not overlooking slumping Bengals despite being heavy favorite

Why the Los Angeles Chargers are a live Super Bowl sleeper

VSiN's Steve Makinen breaks down the current futures odds for the AFC and NFC Super Bowl contenders.

Offseason Revisited: Broncos who’ve disappointed, & one that didn’t. - Mile High Report

After 3⁄4 of the season, a Bronco we doubted has exceeded low expectations, while others have played down to them.

Denver Broncos: QB Case Keenum has proven he isn't real problem

The Broncos have enjoyed a nice winning streak. Case Keenum has been playing better, which might show that the problems on offense were not entirely on him.

Three NFL teams are dominating Pro Bowl vote, Tom Brady not in top-3 at quarterback - CBSSports.com

There's definitely going to be some new faces at the 2019 Pro Bowl

NFL - Inside the 2018 offensive scoring explosion by the numbers

Scoring is out of control in the NFL this season, with record highs in points, yards and passing touchdowns. We set out to answer why.

From AAF to FFL to XFL, here's a guide to all the new non-NFL football leagues - CBSSports.com

Losing track of the new leagues? We've got you covered with details on all of them

Bills will give you money and free NFL ticket if you’re willing to do one small thing for them - CBSSports.com

The Bills need your help, and they're willing to pay you in tickets and money

NFL's six 6-6 teams ranked by playoff outlook; Broncos project best

All of the NFL's 6-6 teams are currently sitting on the periphery of the playoff picture, but some could be a threat to crash the postseason.