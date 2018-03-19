PFF state of every team after week 1 of Free Agency

PFF has a new article out looking at all 32 teams after week 1 of Free Agency:

Here is the rundown of it:

Players added WR Jordy Nelson (74.9), LB Tahir Whitehead (79.6), CB Rashaan Melvin (85.7), TE Derek Carrier (n/a), Edge Tank Carradine (n/a), LB Kyle Wilber (n/a), CB Shareece Wright (69.9), S Marcus Gilchrist (77.2), RB Doug Martin (48.5), FB Keith Smith (40.3), TE Lee Smith (59.5), DI Justin Ellis (80.6)

I was slightly surprised to see such a low grade for Keith Smith but I think he was mostly utilized on special teams in Dallas. Melvin, Gilchrist and Whitehead all will be very nice additions to positions of need on defense while Carradine and Wright should offer some depth. Jordy Nelson will be a nice replacement for Crabtree but not sure Doug Martin will actually offer much at this point of his career.

Players lost CB T.J. Carrie (84.3), WR Michael Crabtree (71.4), DI Denico Autry (78.6), CB David Amerson (39.7), CB Sean Smith (73.1), OT Marshall Newhouse (46.4), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (70.8)

Carrie and Autry will likely be our most noticeable losses. Amerson and Smith have long been expected to be cut and didn't look good last year. Newhouse won't be hard to replace either with a likely in house competition with Kirkland, Ware and Sharpe. Patterson will be missed on Special Teams but wasn't a good fit on Offense.

Biggest draft needs Interior defender, inside linebacker

I am pretty shocked they don't also have CB listed. OT is also a need but I do agree we have needs in the middle of our defense.

Overview In his first offseason with the team since 2001, new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, along with general manager Reggie McKenzie, took a bit of a strength by numbers approach in free agency, signing a bevy of free agents to short-term, mutually beneficial deals to fill specific needs and add much-needed depth across the board. Veterans Melvin and Nelson both fill immediate needs at cornerback and wide receiver, respectively, as the two have high-end starter potential in this new-look Raiders regime. Though Gruden & Co. were able to retain defensive interior Justin Ellis, new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is still in desperate need for an attacking penetrator inside of edge defenders Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin. Ellis is one-dimensional in that he eats up blocks and plays the run well but can’t consistently put pressure on the quarterback. Thus, finding Guenther’s version of Cincinnati Bengals defensive interior Geno Atkins is a must for Oakland’s defense to push the pocket and thrive under Guenther’s tutelage

I agree with the overview that we do need a interior penetrator. Hurst would fit that mold more than current DT Favorite Vea but DT is a big need and any help via the draft would help. I would expect Mario Edwards Jr to fill that role if healthy (a very big if) until a rookie can step in. I don't see much available via FA at this point that would fit into our cap but wouldn't be shocked to see a veteran player added cheaply before the draft.