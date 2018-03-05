Trumaine Johson rumored to be choosing between Raiders or Niners

Days after it was reported that Trumaine Johnson is the Oakland Raiders’ top target in free agency, Johnson is rumored to be heading to the Bay Area, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“The cornerback situation will be interesting,” Cimini wrote. “The Jets are interested in re-signing Morris Claiborne, but the two sides aren’t close. They’re expected to have interest in Trumaine Johnson, but the word is he’s headed to the Oakland Raiders or San Francisco 49ers.”

Oakland needs a talented cornerback to pair with 2017 top pick Gareon Conley. With Jon Gruden at the helm, Derek Carr running the offense, and Khalil Mack rushing the edge to make Johnson’s job easier, Oakland makes for an enticing destination. Remember this team won 12 out of 15 games in 2016. They have enough cap space to offer Johnson a large contract.

The Niners can be a compelling option too. Kyle Shanahan put in Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter and he won each of his five starts to finish out 2017, but it was only five games.

After Oakland lost the coin toss to its rival across the bay, hopefully, it can beat San Francisco out in the chase for Johnson as it is no secret that the Raiders desperately need all the secondary help they can get.