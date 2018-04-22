Could a return to leather helmets solve the NFL's concussion problem





As ludicrous as this may sound, as I watched the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs this week it occurs to me that I am watching one of the most physical sports on earth. I am watching the big hits, the players crushed into the wall, you are actually given a time out if you punch somebody in the face, but what I'm not seeing is players launching themselves like a missile into another player. What you don't see is a player drop his helmet and plow through the defense head first. It is not lack of toughness, so could it be the fact they wear helmets reminiscent of the old leather helmets the NFL used to employ ? Nobody can argue that the NFL old guard like Bronco Nagurski were soft, they were some of the toughest men any sport has ever seen, but like the NHL you did not see the car wrecks, the players launching themselves as you see in the NFL today.

Whether it be the NHL, rugby or any other contact sport the NFL seems to be unique in the sense they seem determined to preserve the train wreck, after all millions did not tune into Wide world of Sports to see Evel Knievel jump 15 Peterbilt trucks , they tuned in to see him crash. Americas do not tune in to watch NACAR drive in circles for three hours, when ESPN plays the highlights on Sportcenter it's the crashes they show, and the survivor raising the trophy for 10 seconds. Of course we feel appropriately guilty afterwards, and discuss how something should be done until midnight on ESPN so we can feel more evolved, but are we? So could it be its not more equipment the NFL needs but less, you could put the players in snell rated motorcycle helmets if you want to, does it stop the train wreck ? Here is an Idea play the preseason games this year in leather helmets and shorts, and see if the problem does not resolve itself.