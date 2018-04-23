Five Important 2018 Raider Games

Everybody's making predictions on the five most important Raider games of this coming 2018 season. The irony of this approach is that nobody knows the trouble the Oakland Raiders will have seen before the first referee whistle signals the beginning of the 2018 season.

A Golden Gate sports journalist made the following assessment:

September 10 (week 1): Los Angeles Rams

September 30 (week 4): Cleveland Browns

October 14 (week 6): Seattle Seahawks

November 1 (week 9): San Francisco 49ers

December 2 (week 13): Kansas City Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns? Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Let it be known that Golden Gate sports journalists can hardly put a subject and predicate together without making a grammatical mistake. Rumor has it that Golden Gate Sports sponsored the short-lived Donald Trump School for Apostrophes. And they are often wrong. Has anybody noticed that the important schedule above ends when there are still four games to be played in the 2018 season? Three of these "important" games are against NFC West teams--and, last time anyone checked, the NFC West is not even in the same conference as the Oakland Raiders.

Sorry, this writer cares only that the Raiders - 49er game will be a heckuva entertaining Thursday Night game (oh, how I detest those Thursday night contests). The putrid Thursday Night uniform-colors alone are enough to make a viewer into an instant bolemic. Thanks go from Raider fans to the late-Mr. Al Davis, who chose the mighty Silver-and-Black colors because he was colorblind and it looked imposing.

Here are this writer’s own five important games for the Oakland Raiders:

September 10 (week 1): Los Angeles Rams

September 16 (week 2): at Denver Broncos

October 14 (week 6): at London Seahawks

December 9 (week 14): Pittsburgh Steelers

December 30 (week 17): at Kansas City Chiefs

At-Denver and at-Kansas City are obvious gimmes for the big five games. At home against Pittsburgh seems to be a default game of importance. Los Angeles Rams are a top-five Super Bowl consideration going into the 2018 NFL Draft. And, finally, the team all historical Raider fans wish would leave the continent: the Seattle Seahawks.

From 1979 - 2001, when the Seattle franchise was part of the better AFC West, the Seattle Seahawks knocked the Oakland/erstwhile Los Angeles Raiders from--or dealt a mortal blow to--the NFL playoffs no less than six times. How many times have the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Raiders out of the NFL playoffs?

This writer counts zero times.

Who remembers December 16, 2000, when Marquez Pope recovered a Charles Woodson-forced fumble with under three minutes left in the game and the Raiders precariously holding onto a 24 – 19 lead? Pope's forward momentum carried him into the endzone and Seattle was granted two points for a safety. This ridiculous rule was changed the next year, but Seattle prevailed, 27 - 24, on that cold, wet, miserable day. Bernie Kukar made the disputed safety-call, and he was our favorite ref to hate for all of thirteen months—when he was replaced by Walt Coleman.

Does anybody remember November 11, 2001, when Seahawk Shaun Alexander shredded the Raider defense for 266 yards on 35 carries? Coming into that game, Oakland's record was 6 - 1; following the defeat, Oakland staggered to a 4 - 4 record in their final eight games. The away-playoff game that followed that season remains with Oakland Raiders fans--and with Coach Jon Gruden.

The name of the game remains a record of 10 - 6 and a spot in the NFL playoffs. Seattle Seahawks never should have left the AFC West, and the Oakland Raiders hope to remind them of that fact on October 14. Then we shall all retire for a Jane Austen reading over fish and chips with warm beer.

Craig Parker

Author, Football’s Blackest Hole

Sarasota, FL