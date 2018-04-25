Mike Mayock puts out his only mock draft and the Raiders pick is familiar

Mike Mayock is such a big dog when it comes to draft coverage that he puts out one and only one mock draft every year. And he waits until the day before the draft to do it. That mock draft is out and it’s very interesting.

Here’s his top ten:

1. Cleveland Browns – Sam Darnold, QB (USC)

2. New York Giants – Saquon Barkley, RB (Penn State)

3. New York Jets – Baker Mayfield, QB (Oklahoma)

4. Cleveland Browns – Bradley Chubb, DE (N.C. State)

5. Denver Broncos – Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame)

6. Buffalo Bills (trade with Indianapolis Colts) – Josh Allen, QB (Wyoming)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Derwin James, S (Florida State)

8. Chicago Bears – Roquan Smith, LB (Georgia)

9. San Francisco 49ers – Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State)

10. Oakland Raiders – Mike McGlinchey, OT (Notre Dame)

It’s interesting because in my second and final mock draft, I had the Raiders taking McGlinchey with their top pick. Though I had them trading down to 14 overall with the Packers before making that selection.

In both Mayock’s and my mock draft, the Raiders have Minkah Fitzpatrick on the board and pass on him to take McGlinchey. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is also on the board and he goes to the Dolphins with the next pick.

Mayock has Fitzpatrick come off the board at 12 overall to the Colts after trading down with the Bills who jump up to take Wyoming QB Josh Allen.

McGlinchey makes a lot of sense because he would immediately start at right tackle and then move to left tackle next year after Donald Penn’s Raiders career comes to a close.