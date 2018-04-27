Martavis Bryant Should Be an Example of the NFL's Stupid Weed Policy







I have this to say about the young man and his suspension issues over weed use. I know we are taking a big chance on the guy, and he will need support from the team, but we should be supportive of the dude. Reports are that he suffers from depression, and before anybody mouths off, that is one of the most deadly and most misunderstood psychological conditions in the country.

The NFL should allow him to do medical marijuana, especially since he is California now. Time for some rules changes. Medical weed is different from the recreational stuff (if you're going to the right dispensary) and has already been a godsend to hundreds of thousands of people in the US with a variety of health issues.

We need to put Martavis Bryant's issues with the NFL in context with this info. As a WR, he is talented, and was improving each week last year. He can make an important contribution to our team this year, but he will need a lot of attention. I hope his depression is now under control and he is committed to football and being an Oakland Raider. This is his contract year so his future is at stake.

We're rooting for you, man!