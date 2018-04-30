Look: Two wide receivers Raiders acquired during the draft take the field

There were two types of receivers the Raiders needed coming into this draft -- a speedy slot guy/return specialist and a big deep threat. They got one on day one of the draft and the other on day three. But they didn’t draft either one of them.

The first of them was Martavis Bryant. When the Raiders traded down from pick 10 to 15 in the first round, they picked up a third round pick (79) and a fifth round pick (152) in the deal. They then immediately shipped that pick at 79 to Pittsburgh in a trade to acquire Bryant.

Bryant is stands 6-4 and runs a 4.4 40. He is a supremely talented receiver who has had some off field issues.

On day three, after they had completed their draft selections, the Raiders were working the phones again, sending 2016 second round pick defensive tackle Jihad Ward to Dallas for 2017 fourth round pick WR/KR Ryan Switzer.

Switzer is a speedy 5-10, 181-pound slot type receiver who did most of his work for the Cowboys his rookie season returning punts and kicks.

Being that neither were draft selections, they were able to take the practice field as veteran minicamps continue this week. Here are the first shots of them on the field for the Raiders from the team website.