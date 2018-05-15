Raiders rookie Arden Key crazy bend compares to likes of Von Miller, other great NFL pass rushers

One of the more intriguing picks of the 2018 NFL Draft was the Raiders third round selection of LSU defensive end Arden Key. On the field, the former Tiger had the makings of a top-15 talent, but his stock plummeted due to off-field concerns.

That immense talent and athleticism has been on display in Oakland, as the above image on the Raiders website shows.

The rookie replied to the picture insisting he didn’t fall and that he is back and better than ever.

Be honest how many of y’all think I fell? ! I’m telling y’all I’m back! https://t.co/wi1XscaHxC — OptimusKey_ (@ardenkey) May 15, 2018

Key’s bend is downright ridiculous and is comparable to some of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He utilized that bend to put up 24.5 sacks in three seasons at LSU. Note it at about the 1-minute mark of this highlight reel.

Combined with his elite speed and acceleration, that bend makes it difficult for offensive tackles to block him. Add in the fact that he is being mentored by Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin, and that image is one quarterbacks will learn to fear.

For comparisons sake, here are some clips I found of top edge rushers utilizing their ability to bend low to the ground.

Von Miller

Khalil Mack

Justin Houston

If Key continues to hone his skills and stay out of trouble, he could pair with Mack to give the Silver & Black one of the most dynamic edge rushing duos in the league for years to come.