Chiefs fan scores with Facebook post mocking Raiders, Broncos fans

The rivalry between fans of teams in the AFC West is very real, we truly dislike each other. Another thing that was very real was the fascination with the meme of whether you hear Yanny or Laurel that swept the nation last week.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

One Chiefs fan took full advantage of the social media phenomenon to roast fans of the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Though I’m sure many of you will think his joke was “garbage” but I’d say he deserves kudos for it being well played.

Posted by Corey Jones on Sunday, May 20, 2018

We will see who is truly garbage next year on the field.