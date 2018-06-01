Updates on Mychal Kendricks Oakland visit as he decides between Vikings, Raiders, Browns

Last week the Eagles made linebacker Mychal Kendricks a cap casualty. He was due $7.6 million next season, so they let him go. Soon after his release by the Super Bowl champs, he began setting up visits.

His first visit was to Minnesota where his brother Eric plays linebacker. That was Tuesday.

Kendricks left the Vikings without a deal and headed for Oakland where he visited with the Raiders on Wednesday, leaving Oakland without a deal as well.

He is visiting the Cleveland Browns today, which is expected to be his final visit.

The 27-year-old veteran linebacker is currently considering his offers from the Vikings and Raiders, with Josina Anderson reporting that he “got along well” with Raiders coaches.

Meanwhile, I heard Mychal Kendricks visit with the #Vikings went "awesome" and he "got along well" with the #Raiders coaches during his visit in Oakland. Still a great pick up for many defenses out there. 2nd leading tackler for the #Eagles last season (77). Super Bowl champ. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2018

At least one person thinks the Raiders are the favorite to land the former Cal Bear. ESPN and SB Nation Eagles radio host John McMullen sees an opportunity in Oakland Kendricks wouldn’t get in Minnesota.

Mychal Kendricks update. Between #Vikings #Raiders and #Browns. #Vikings seem least likely even though his brother is there. Same situation in Philly. Would be stuck behind two really good LBs in a scheme where the third plays 25 to 30 percent:https://t.co/kxfwKkcNS3 — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) June 1, 2018

Kendricks is considered an inside linebacker, but he could also play weakside linebacker. He would get a legitimate shot to compete at either position for the Raiders. At middle linebacker they have 35-year-old Derrick Johnson and on the weakside they have second year undrated Nicholas Morrow and career backup Emmanuel Lamur.

The Raiders have $2.85 million in cap space available according to Overthecap.com which could be enough, especially if they add some incentives to the deal.