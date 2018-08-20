Silver Mining 8/20: Ugly brawl breaks out in stands at Raiders, Rams preseason game

Fight breaks out between Raiders and Rams fans in preseason brawl

Saturday’s preseason game between the Rams and Raiders at LA Memorial Coliseum was essentially a Raiders fan takeover. Given the Raiders’ roots in Los Angeles, that wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it did lead to this ugly scene in the stands.

Iloka had been a starting safety for the Bengals since 2013, under Mike Zimmer and current Raiders DC Paul Guenther. But he was miscast in new Bengals DC Teryl Austin’s scheme, and was jettisoned today in favor of the rookie. He said goodbye to his team via Twitter this morning.

Kelsey Martinez blazing trails as Raiders' first female coach

Kelsey Martinez approached Mallory Singleton right when she noticed her on the Coliseum field last Friday afternoon. Martinez, 26, is a strength and conditioning assistant for the Raiders, the first female coach in team history and currently the NFL’s only female strength coach. Singleton, 5, is the daughter of Raiders running backs coach Jemal Singleton.

Oakland Raiders: Will Khalil Mack be on team this year? | The Sacramento Bee

There are only four possible scenarios for Mack and the Raiders with the holdout escalating with the close of training camp

GM Reggie McKenzie says team will have ‘true Raiders fan base’ in Las Vegas - Silver And Black Pride

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is not among those who are skeptical of the team’s ability to grow a hostile environment even though Vegas could be an attractive vacation spot for many away team’s fans for the weekend.

Former Stanford receiver Griff Whalen making plays in Raiders’ camp - SFChronicle.com

Head coach Jon Gruden said last week that Whalen had “been steady” during camp and “earned that right.” Quarterback Derek Carr also was asked about Whalen and said: “I love this guy.”

5 Raiders who are on the roster bubble

In 12 days, the Raiders will have to cut down to 53-players and there will likely be a few “big” names who are released or even traded. Here are five veteran players who are currently on the roster bubble and may not make the team’s 53-man roster.

Jeff Heuerman could cure Denver Broncos tight end struggles - Mile High Report

If Heuerman is able to build on the last week and carry it over to Friday vs Washington and the regular season, the Broncos have found their tight end.

Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Bears' 24-23 win over the Broncos - Chicago Tribune

10 thoughts after the Bears rallied to beat the Broncos 24-23 Saturday night in a preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive trends and tabulation, preseason game two - Arrowhead Pride

I’m going to take you through some of the good, bad, and the unrecognized in this post and hopefully highlight some of the reasons we can still be positive about a defensive unit that has come under fire this offseason.

KC Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins is an unconventional thinker | The Kansas City Star

Watkins is a master in abstract thought. Some of it is so out there that it’s downright hard to follow.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes film review against Atlanta Falcons - Arrowhead Pride

A film review evaluating Patrick Mahomes’ second preseason game

Chargers' Roberto Aguayo: Making case to win kicking job - CBSSports.com

Aguayo is "on his way to winning the Chargers' kicking job," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Los Angeles Chargers place safety Jaylen Watkins (ACL) on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed safety Jaylen Watkins on injured reserve Sunday, ending his season.

The NFL's new helmet rule is already turning into a major headache for players and fans - CBSSports.com

The NFL has two new rules that could be a problem this year. First, there's the leading with the helmet tackling rule, which has players and fans alike up in arms. Then, there's the new stipulation that falls under roughing the passer, in which you can't stuff the quarterback, or land with your body weight on top of him.

NFL's best position groups by team: Eagles' roster loaded again

The NFL's best are recognized annually when Pro Bowl ballots are collected and all-pro votes tabulated.

Be ready for the market to shift as NFL preseason hits Week 3

Places, people! Dress rehearsals begin this week in the NFL preseason. Sports bettors must be ready for dramatic changes in the marketplace. Eyes alert. Don’t fall through a trap door!

30 things we learned in Week 2 of the 2018 NFL preseason

Now that 30 teams have played this weekend (the Ravens and Colts will meet Monday night), here are 30 things we learned: