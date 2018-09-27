Silver Mining 9/27: Jon Gruden and Derek Carr opposed to new roughing the passer penalties

Raiders News

William Hayes tore ACL vs Raiders trying to abide by ‘tough’ new roughing rules, Derek Carr says ‘go ahead and land on me’

These roughing the quarterback penalties are getting out of hand and ironically only resulting in more injuries.

Raiders Film Room: A closer look at how Derek Carr is moving the ball with some ease — without the points to show for it

Despite an 0-3 start, there are reasons to be positive, as the Raiders offense seems to be on the verge of a breakout season.

Raiders-Browns injury report: PJ Hall returns to practice

Hall’s return will act as a boost for a defensive line that has been unable to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Which Raiders are to blame for each of Derek Carr’s five interceptions?

While they reflect negatively on him, Carr’s interceptions have not been entirely his fault.

Raiders add kicker Matt McCrane to replace injured Mike Nugent

Taking a quick look at Mike Nugent’s replacement.

Raiders among worst offensive lines in Pro Football Focus’ power rankings

And Donald Penn is rated the worst pass blocking offensive tackle.

AFC West

Vance Joseph confident in Case Keenum despite turnovers

While the Broncos quarterback hasn’t been the same as he was last season, he still has the trust of his head coach.

Chargers vs Rams: Winners and losers

The Chargers may have lost the game, but individual players such as Derwin James were bright spots.

Joey Bosa told reporters he will be out until at least week 8

Talk about a blow to the Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes is your odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP

The Chiefs standout quarterback has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season.

Film Review: Justin Houston and Dee Ford vs the 49ers

How did the Chiefs premier pass rushers fare in their week three matchup against the Niners?

Around The NFL

Nike nearly cut ties with Colin Kaepernick months before ‘Just Do It’ campaign, per report

There is no doubt Nike is glad they kept Kaepernick around.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews requests release from team

After two years with the Titans, Matthews is seeking a fresh start.

Rams place star cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve

What was once one of the more dominant cornerback duos in football is now down to just Marcus Peters.