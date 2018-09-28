Silver Mining 9/28: Raiders know Jet Sweeps are going to be flying at them against Browns

Raiders News

Raiders’ defense looks to ground jet sweeps - SFChronicle.com

“The first thing we’ve got to do is we’ve just got to identify that it’s coming,” Guenther said. “And we’ve got to adjust to it accordingly.” According to Guenther, the first box was checked on Wilson’s touchdown.

Raiders expect to see share of jet sweeps from Browns – Las Vegas Review-Journal

Raiders coach Jon Gruden knows how the NFL works. He knows what is coming. In two of three games, the Raiders’ defense saw its share of jet sweeps. And in two of three games, it struggled to defend them.

Jon Gruden feeling heat after 0-3 start with Raiders - ABC News

Jon Gruden on Raiders DE Arden Key: ‘He’s getting better’

Is Raiders' wealth of pass-catchers helpful or a hindrance? - Oakland Raiders Blog- ESPN

Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson have all had big receiving games for the Raiders, but late in all three losses they've struggled.

Raiders QB Derek Carr on interception in end zone vs Miami: ‘We grew from it’ - Silver And Black Pride

Carr is trying to find the balance between being aggressive without forcing poor decisions.

AFC West

Denver Broncos will try to slow down Patrick Mahomes in Week 4

The Broncos will try to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4.

Chiefs News: Chiefs have the “most dangerous receiver in the NFL” - Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs headlines for Friday, September 28.

In Tom Telesco we trust for the future - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers might be 1-2, but trust that their GM is taking the team in the right direction

Lynn: We’re being cautious with Keenan Allen | Chargers Wire

For the second day in a row yesterday star wide receiver Keenan Allen did not practice. Head coach Anthony Lynn said "we missed Keenan Allen on the field yesterday. He had a sore knee." Asked if he'll play this week, "we'll see. Not sure. That knee was really sore yesterday.

Denver Broncos: Dontae Johnson an option to help the secondary

The Denver Broncos need some help in the secondary and former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback Dontae Johnson might be able to provide it.

Broncos pleased with Bradley Chubb's edge rush, developing coverage skills

Bradley Chubb can’t really explain it, but going back to his early days playing football, the Broncos rookie outside linebacker has a proven knack for early introductions. As in, Hello Mr. Ball Carrier. Welcome to the ground.

