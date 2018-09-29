Silver Mining 9/29: Raiders host Browns, Denver and KC clash

RAIDERS NEWS

Raiders QB Derek Carr seeks the right balance - SFChronicle.com

Jon Gruden thought Derek Carr could have been more aggressive in a Week 1 loss to the Rams. Gruden wished Carr had checked that impulse late in a Week 3 loss to the Dolphins. This week, Carr chuckled when asked about finding the right balance with his head coach. “It’s funny, man,” the Raiders quarterback said Wednesday. “We’re figuring that out together.

Construction of Las Vegas Raiders stadium starts going vertical – Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stadium builders reached a critical stage in the construction of Las Vegas’ 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor football stadium this week as they took the first step toward going vertical.

Look for Raiders’ Jon Gruden to win first game in 10 years – Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Raiders appear poised to break the Curse of Chucky — or Curse of Khalil Mack or whatever you want to call their losing streak — against the Browns on Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum.

Raiders-Browns final injury report: Donald Penn good to go, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suffers hamstring injury - Silver And Black Pride

Some developments on the final injury report for the Raiders and Browns. Both teams got upgrades on Friday. Donald Penn came off the injury report altogether, signaling he will start at right...

AFC WEST NEWS

10 reasons the NFL is sleeping on the Broncos offense

The Broncos are on the brink of blowing the doors down offensively.

KC Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz ready to clash with Von Miller | The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz will have of the most daunting tasks in the NFL when the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football stage. He’ll be the one standing between Von Miller and Patrick Mahomes.

AROUND THE NFL

The NFL roughing the passer rule isn’t really about player safety - SBNation.com

Retired NFL defensive end Stephen White destroys another disingenuous NFL rule change.

Which NFL trends will pass & which are here to stay in the 2018 season? - SBNation.com

The Browns might not finish the year with a better record than the Patriots ... but Joe Flacco might be a competent QB.

NFL Week 4 predictions: Picks, point spreads, betting lines for every game | NJ.com

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season has arrived! It's officially time to dive into point spreads and betting lines around the sport on a weekly basis. That means picks and predictions for the entire slate, including primetime games between Dalvin Cook's Minnesota Vikings and Todd Gurley's Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, Eli Manning's New York Giants and Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, Sam Darnold's New York Jets and Leonard Fournette's Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC battle, Carson Wentz's Philadelphia Eagles and Marcus Mariota's Tennessee Titans in a battle of 2-1 teams, Joe Flacco's Baltimore Ravens vs. Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers on on Sunday Night Football and a Monday Night Football battle between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Case Keenum's Denver Broncos.