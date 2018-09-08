SB Nation

A Brief, Long Analysis of every GM's Drafting During Reggie McKenzie's Tenure

Sep 8, 2018

There's been more than a few times over the years where commenters have called for Reggie's firing, in large part due to his perceived, or lack thereof, drafting skills. There is little data that is readily available to analyze something such as that. I have been trying to figure out how best to do an analysis for a while now, and I have found a statistic that could be useful for this judgement.

Doug Drinen, of Pro Football Reference, developed a statistic called the "Weighted Career Approximate Value" (WCAV). WCAV is not intended to be the perfect statistic, rather just an improvement on the 'number of pro bowls a player has gone to' kind of statistics. If you want to read more about this statistic, go here. There's tons of information on how he developed it and why, but reading all of it is more likely to to cure insomnia for most people than be interesting.

There are a few things to keep in mind when reading the results though. 1) The 'Approximate Value' of a player increases the longer they are in the league, so older draft classes score higher than more recent ones; 2) Small sample sizes (i.e. GM's that only were around for one or two years) are prone to a wider degree of variation; 3) Due to the aforementioned items GM's that were fired early on in Reggie's tenure are more likely to have a higher score than they otherwise would be logically assumed to have.

Below are rankings for the highest WCAV by team during Reggie's tenure, the number of players drafted by each team during his tenure, the highest gross WCAV score for each GM during his tenure, and each GM's WCAV divided by how many players they drafted to get an average WCAV score per player. Also, this analysis starts with the 2012 draft and ends with the 2017 class. Let's get to it!

Highest Gross Score for each Drafting Team

  1. Seattle Seahawks (492)
  2. Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (488)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (458)
  4. Green Bay Packers (452)
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars (444)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (436)
  7. Detroit Lions (424)
  8. Philadelphia Eagles (417) [Tied for 8th]
  9. Washington (417) [Tied for 8th]
  10. Miami Dolphins (415)
  11. Carolina Panthers (408)
  12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (407)
  13. Kansas City Chiefs (406)
  14. Cincinnati Bengals (403)
  15. New England Patriots (400)
  16. Pittsburgh Steelers (396)
  17. Dallas Cowboys (393)
  18. Cleveland Browns (385)
  19. Oakland Raiders (382)
  20. Buffalo Bills (378)
  21. Houston Texans (377)
  22. Tennessee Titans (366)
  23. Indianapolis Colts (363)
  24. Atlanta Falcons (336)
  25. Chicago Bears (334)
  26. Denver Broncos (325)
  27. Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (320)
  28. New Orleans Saints (312)
  29. New York Jets (303)
  30. New York Giants (299)
  31. San Francisco 49ers (292)
  32. Arizona Cardinals (275)

Number of Players Drafted by each Team
  1. San Francisco 49ers (61)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (59)
  3. Cleveland Browns (58) [Tied for 3rd]
  4. Minnesota Vikings (58) [Tied for 3rd]
  5. Cincinnati Bengals (55)
  6. Green Bay Packers (54) [Tied for 6th]
  7. Baltimore Ravens (54) [Tied for 6th]
  8. Oakland Raiders (52)
  9. Detroit Lions (51) [Tied for 9th]
  10. Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (51) [Tied for 9th]
  11. Washington (51) [Tied for 9th]
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers (50)
  13. Dallas Cowboys (49) [Tied for 13th]
  14. New York Jets (49) [Tied for 13th]
  15. Tennessee Titans (49) [Tied for 13th]
  16. Miami Dolphins (48)
  17. Houston Texans (47) [Tied for 17th]
  18. New England Patriots (47) [Tied for 17th]
  19. Indianpolis Colts (46) [Tied for 19th]
  20. Kansas City Chiefs (46) [Tied for 19th]
  21. Philadelphia Eagles (46) [Tied for 19th]
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars (45) [Tied for 22nd]
  23. Denver Broncos (45) [Tied for 22nd]
  24. Arizona Cardinals (43) [Tied for 24th]
  25. Buffalo Bills (43) [Tied for 24th]
  26. Atlanta Falcons (42)
  27. Chicago Bears (40)
  28. Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (39) [Tied for 28th]
  29. New York Giants (39) [Tied for 28th]
  30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39) [Tied for 28th]
  31. New Orleans Saints (37)
  32. Carolina Panthers (35)

Highest Gross Score for General Managers
  1. John Schneider (492), Seattle
  2. Les Snead (488), Los Angeles/St Louis
  3. Rick Speilman (456), Minnesotta
  4. Ted Thompson (452), Green Bay
  5. Ozzie Newsome (436), Baltimore
  6. Mike Brown (403), Cincinnatti
  7. Bill Belichik (400), New England
  8. Kevin Colbert (396), Pittsburgh
  9. Jerry Jones (393), Dallas
  10. Reggie McKenzie (382), Oakland
  11. Howie Roseman (380), Philadelphia
  12. Rick Smith (377), Houston
  13. Dave Caldwell (367), Jacksonville
  14. Ryan Grigson (350), Indianapolis
  15. Martin Mayhew (344), Detroit
  16. Thomas Dimitroff (336), Atlanta
  17. John Elway (325), Denver
  18. Bruce Allen (314), Washington
  19. Mickey Loomis (312), New Orleans)
  20. Jerry Reese (299), NYG
  21. John Dorsey (296), Kansas City (now Cleveland)
  22. Ruston Webster (288), Tennessee
  23. Steve Keim (268), Arizona
  24. Trent Baalke (264), San Francisco
  25. Dave Gettleman (251), Carolina (now NYG)
  26. Jeff Ireland (237), Miami
  27. Tom Telesco (235), Los Angeles/San Diego
  28. Phil Emery (220), Chicago
  29. Buddy Nix (207), Buffalo
  30. Jason Licht (205), Tampa Bay
  31. Mark Dominik (202), Tampa Bay
  32. Doug Whaley (171), Buffalo
  33. Matt Hurney (171), Carolina
  34. Tom Heckert (140), Cleveland
  35. John Idzik (136), NYJ
  36. Dennis Hickey (134), Miami
  37. Ray Farmer (132), Cleveland
  38. Ryan Pace (124), Chicago
  39. Scot McLoughlan (104), Washington
  40. Mike Maccagnan (91), NYJ
  41. Scott Pioli (91), Kansas City
  42. Sashi Brown (89), Cleveland
  43. AJ Smith (85), Los Angeles/San Diego
  44. Bob Quinn (80), Detroit
  45. Jon Robinson (78), Tennessee
  46. Gene Smith (77), Jacksonville
  47. Matt Tannenbaum (76), NYJ
  48. Chris Grier (44), Miami
  49. Chip Kelly (37), Philadelphia
  50. John Lynch (28), San Francisco
  51. Mike Lombardi (24), Cleveland
  52. Brett Veach (19), Kansas City
  53. Chris Ballard (17), Indianapolis
  54. Rod Graves (7), Arizona
  55. Billy Beane (Not Scored Yet), Buffalo
  56. Brian Gutenkanst (Not Scored Yet), Green Bay
  57. Brian Gaine (Not Scored Yet), Houston

Average Score per Drafted Player for Each GM
  1. Matt Hurney (22.43), Carolina
  2. Mark Dominik (15.54), Tampa Bay
  3. Jeff Ireland (13.17), Miami
  4. Gene Smith (12.87), Jacksonville
  5. Tom Heckert (12.73), Cleveland
  6. Buddy Nix (12.18), Buffalo
  7. AJ Smith (12.14), Los Angeles/San Diego
  8. Scott Pioli (11.38), Kansas City
  9. Phil Emery (11.00), Chicago
  10. Martin Mayhew (10.75), Detroit
  11. Ruston Webster (9.60), Tennessee
  12. Les Snead (9.57), Los Angeles/St Louis
  13. Mike Tannenbaum (9.50), NYJ
  14. Howie Roseman (9.50), Philadelphia
  15. Dave Caldwell (9.41), Jacksonville
  16. John Dorsey (9.25), Kansas City (now Cleveland)
  17. Bruce Allen (9.24), Washington
  18. Ryan Grigson (9.21), Indianapolis
  19. Dave Gettleman (8.96), Jacksonville (now NYG)
  20. Dennis Hickey (8.93), Miami
  21. Bill Belichik (8.51), New England
  22. Mickey Loomis (8.43), New Orleans
  23. Ted Thompson (8.37), Green Bay
  24. John Schneider (8.34), Seattle
  25. Ozzie Newsome (8.07), Baltimore
  26. Jerry Jones (8.02), Dallas
  27. Rick Smith (8.02), Houston
  28. Thomas Dimitroff (8.00), Atlanta
  29. Kevin Colbert (7.92), Atlanta
  30. Rick Spielman (7.90), Minnesota
  31. Jason Licht (7.88), Tampa Bay
  32. Jerry Reese (7.67), Detroit
  33. Steve Keim (7.44), Arizona
  34. Reggie McKenzie (7.35), Oakland
  35. Mike Brown (7.34), Cincinnatti
  36. Tom Telesco (7.34), Los Angeles/San Diego
  37. Ray Farmer (7.33), Cleveland
  38. John Elway (7.27), Denver
  39. John Idzik (7.16), NYJ
  40. Doug Whaley (6.58), Buffalo
  41. Ryan Pace (4.2), Chicago
  42. Chip Kelly (6.18), Philadelphia
  43. Scot McLoughlan (6.12), Washington
  44. Trent Baalike (5.18), San Franciso
  45. Mike Lombardie (4.80), Cleveland
  46. Bob Quinn (4.21), Detroit
  47. Mike Maccagnan (4.14), Detroit
  48. Jon Robinson (4.11), Tennessee
  49. Sashi Brown (3.71), Cleveland
  50. Brett Veach (3.17), Kansas City Chiefs
  51. Chris Grier (2.80), Miami
  52. John Lynch (3.10, San Francisco
  53. Chris Ballard (1.63), Indianapolis
  54. Rod Graves (1.00), Arizona

