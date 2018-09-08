A Brief, Long Analysis of every GM's Drafting During Reggie McKenzie's Tenure

There's been more than a few times over the years where commenters have called for Reggie's firing, in large part due to his perceived, or lack thereof, drafting skills. There is little data that is readily available to analyze something such as that. I have been trying to figure out how best to do an analysis for a while now, and I have found a statistic that could be useful for this judgement.
Doug Drinen, of Pro Football Reference, developed a statistic called the "Weighted Career Approximate Value" (WCAV). WCAV is not intended to be the perfect statistic, rather just an improvement on the 'number of pro bowls a player has gone to' kind of statistics. If you want to read more about this statistic, go here. There's tons of information on how he developed it and why, but reading all of it is more likely to to cure insomnia for most people than be interesting.
There are a few things to keep in mind when reading the results though. 1) The 'Approximate Value' of a player increases the longer they are in the league, so older draft classes score higher than more recent ones; 2) Small sample sizes (i.e. GM's that only were around for one or two years) are prone to a wider degree of variation; 3) Due to the aforementioned items GM's that were fired early on in Reggie's tenure are more likely to have a higher score than they otherwise would be logically assumed to have.
Below are rankings for the highest WCAV by team during Reggie's tenure, the number of players drafted by each team during his tenure, the highest gross WCAV score for each GM during his tenure, and each GM's WCAV divided by how many players they drafted to get an average WCAV score per player. Also, this analysis starts with the 2012 draft and ends with the 2017 class. Let's get to it!
Highest Gross Score for each Drafting Team
- Seattle Seahawks (492)
- Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (488)
- Minnesota Vikings (458)
- Green Bay Packers (452)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (444)
- Baltimore Ravens (436)
- Detroit Lions (424)
- Philadelphia Eagles (417) [Tied for 8th]
- Washington (417) [Tied for 8th]
- Miami Dolphins (415)
- Carolina Panthers (408)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (407)
- Kansas City Chiefs (406)
- Cincinnati Bengals (403)
- New England Patriots (400)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (396)
- Dallas Cowboys (393)
- Cleveland Browns (385)
- Oakland Raiders (382)
- Buffalo Bills (378)
- Houston Texans (377)
- Tennessee Titans (366)
- Indianapolis Colts (363)
- Atlanta Falcons (336)
- Chicago Bears (334)
- Denver Broncos (325)
- Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (320)
- New Orleans Saints (312)
- New York Jets (303)
- New York Giants (299)
- San Francisco 49ers (292)
- Arizona Cardinals (275)
- San Francisco 49ers (61)
- Seattle Seahawks (59)
- Cleveland Browns (58) [Tied for 3rd]
- Minnesota Vikings (58) [Tied for 3rd]
- Cincinnati Bengals (55)
- Green Bay Packers (54) [Tied for 6th]
- Baltimore Ravens (54) [Tied for 6th]
- Oakland Raiders (52)
- Detroit Lions (51) [Tied for 9th]
- Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (51) [Tied for 9th]
- Washington (51) [Tied for 9th]
- Pittsburgh Steelers (50)
- Dallas Cowboys (49) [Tied for 13th]
- New York Jets (49) [Tied for 13th]
- Tennessee Titans (49) [Tied for 13th]
- Miami Dolphins (48)
- Houston Texans (47) [Tied for 17th]
- New England Patriots (47) [Tied for 17th]
- Indianpolis Colts (46) [Tied for 19th]
- Kansas City Chiefs (46) [Tied for 19th]
- Philadelphia Eagles (46) [Tied for 19th]
- Jacksonville Jaguars (45) [Tied for 22nd]
- Denver Broncos (45) [Tied for 22nd]
- Arizona Cardinals (43) [Tied for 24th]
- Buffalo Bills (43) [Tied for 24th]
- Atlanta Falcons (42)
- Chicago Bears (40)
- Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (39) [Tied for 28th]
- New York Giants (39) [Tied for 28th]
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39) [Tied for 28th]
- New Orleans Saints (37)
- Carolina Panthers (35)
- John Schneider (492), Seattle
- Les Snead (488), Los Angeles/St Louis
- Rick Speilman (456), Minnesotta
- Ted Thompson (452), Green Bay
- Ozzie Newsome (436), Baltimore
- Mike Brown (403), Cincinnatti
- Bill Belichik (400), New England
- Kevin Colbert (396), Pittsburgh
- Jerry Jones (393), Dallas
- Reggie McKenzie (382), Oakland
- Howie Roseman (380), Philadelphia
- Rick Smith (377), Houston
- Dave Caldwell (367), Jacksonville
- Ryan Grigson (350), Indianapolis
- Martin Mayhew (344), Detroit
- Thomas Dimitroff (336), Atlanta
- John Elway (325), Denver
- Bruce Allen (314), Washington
- Mickey Loomis (312), New Orleans)
- Jerry Reese (299), NYG
- John Dorsey (296), Kansas City (now Cleveland)
- Ruston Webster (288), Tennessee
- Steve Keim (268), Arizona
- Trent Baalke (264), San Francisco
- Dave Gettleman (251), Carolina (now NYG)
- Jeff Ireland (237), Miami
- Tom Telesco (235), Los Angeles/San Diego
- Phil Emery (220), Chicago
- Buddy Nix (207), Buffalo
- Jason Licht (205), Tampa Bay
- Mark Dominik (202), Tampa Bay
- Doug Whaley (171), Buffalo
- Matt Hurney (171), Carolina
- Tom Heckert (140), Cleveland
- John Idzik (136), NYJ
- Dennis Hickey (134), Miami
- Ray Farmer (132), Cleveland
- Ryan Pace (124), Chicago
- Scot McLoughlan (104), Washington
- Mike Maccagnan (91), NYJ
- Scott Pioli (91), Kansas City
- Sashi Brown (89), Cleveland
- AJ Smith (85), Los Angeles/San Diego
- Bob Quinn (80), Detroit
- Jon Robinson (78), Tennessee
- Gene Smith (77), Jacksonville
- Matt Tannenbaum (76), NYJ
- Chris Grier (44), Miami
- Chip Kelly (37), Philadelphia
- John Lynch (28), San Francisco
- Mike Lombardi (24), Cleveland
- Brett Veach (19), Kansas City
- Chris Ballard (17), Indianapolis
- Rod Graves (7), Arizona
- Billy Beane (Not Scored Yet), Buffalo
- Brian Gutenkanst (Not Scored Yet), Green Bay
- Brian Gaine (Not Scored Yet), Houston
- Matt Hurney (22.43), Carolina
- Mark Dominik (15.54), Tampa Bay
- Jeff Ireland (13.17), Miami
- Gene Smith (12.87), Jacksonville
- Tom Heckert (12.73), Cleveland
- Buddy Nix (12.18), Buffalo
- AJ Smith (12.14), Los Angeles/San Diego
- Scott Pioli (11.38), Kansas City
- Phil Emery (11.00), Chicago
- Martin Mayhew (10.75), Detroit
- Ruston Webster (9.60), Tennessee
- Les Snead (9.57), Los Angeles/St Louis
- Mike Tannenbaum (9.50), NYJ
- Howie Roseman (9.50), Philadelphia
- Dave Caldwell (9.41), Jacksonville
- John Dorsey (9.25), Kansas City (now Cleveland)
- Bruce Allen (9.24), Washington
- Ryan Grigson (9.21), Indianapolis
- Dave Gettleman (8.96), Jacksonville (now NYG)
- Dennis Hickey (8.93), Miami
- Bill Belichik (8.51), New England
- Mickey Loomis (8.43), New Orleans
- Ted Thompson (8.37), Green Bay
- John Schneider (8.34), Seattle
- Ozzie Newsome (8.07), Baltimore
- Jerry Jones (8.02), Dallas
- Rick Smith (8.02), Houston
- Thomas Dimitroff (8.00), Atlanta
- Kevin Colbert (7.92), Atlanta
- Rick Spielman (7.90), Minnesota
- Jason Licht (7.88), Tampa Bay
- Jerry Reese (7.67), Detroit
- Steve Keim (7.44), Arizona
- Reggie McKenzie (7.35), Oakland
- Mike Brown (7.34), Cincinnatti
- Tom Telesco (7.34), Los Angeles/San Diego
- Ray Farmer (7.33), Cleveland
- John Elway (7.27), Denver
- John Idzik (7.16), NYJ
- Doug Whaley (6.58), Buffalo
- Ryan Pace (4.2), Chicago
- Chip Kelly (6.18), Philadelphia
- Scot McLoughlan (6.12), Washington
- Trent Baalike (5.18), San Franciso
- Mike Lombardie (4.80), Cleveland
- Bob Quinn (4.21), Detroit
- Mike Maccagnan (4.14), Detroit
- Jon Robinson (4.11), Tennessee
- Sashi Brown (3.71), Cleveland
- Brett Veach (3.17), Kansas City Chiefs
- Chris Grier (2.80), Miami
- John Lynch (3.10, San Francisco
- Chris Ballard (1.63), Indianapolis
- Rod Graves (1.00), Arizona
Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i9NXRbNarN-hRQ6FAR6vHdGIFBr3C6258a9G7biW88E/edit