A Brief, Long Analysis of every GM's Drafting During Reggie McKenzie's Tenure

There's been more than a few times over the years where commenters have called for Reggie's firing, in large part due to his perceived, or lack thereof, drafting skills. There is little data that is readily available to analyze something such as that. I have been trying to figure out how best to do an analysis for a while now, and I have found a statistic that could be useful for this judgement.

Doug Drinen, of Pro Football Reference, developed a statistic called the "Weighted Career Approximate Value" (WCAV). WCAV is not intended to be the perfect statistic, rather just an improvement on the 'number of pro bowls a player has gone to' kind of statistics. If you want to read more about this statistic, go here. There's tons of information on how he developed it and why, but reading all of it is more likely to to cure insomnia for most people than be interesting.

There are a few things to keep in mind when reading the results though. 1) The 'Approximate Value' of a player increases the longer they are in the league, so older draft classes score higher than more recent ones; 2) Small sample sizes (i.e. GM's that only were around for one or two years) are prone to a wider degree of variation; 3) Due to the aforementioned items GM's that were fired early on in Reggie's tenure are more likely to have a higher score than they otherwise would be logically assumed to have.

Below are rankings for the highest WCAV by team during Reggie's tenure, the number of players drafted by each team during his tenure, the highest gross WCAV score for each GM during his tenure, and each GM's WCAV divided by how many players they drafted to get an average WCAV score per player. Also, this analysis starts with the 2012 draft and ends with the 2017 class. Let's get to it!

Highest Gross Score for each Drafting Team

Seattle Seahawks (492) Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (488) Minnesota Vikings (458) Green Bay Packers (452) Jacksonville Jaguars (444) Baltimore Ravens (436) Detroit Lions (424) Philadelphia Eagles (417) [Tied for 8th] Washington (417) [Tied for 8th] Miami Dolphins (415) Carolina Panthers (408) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (407) Kansas City Chiefs (406) Cincinnati Bengals (403) New England Patriots (400) Pittsburgh Steelers (396) Dallas Cowboys (393) Cleveland Browns (385) Oakland Raiders (382) Buffalo Bills (378) Houston Texans (377) Tennessee Titans (366) Indianapolis Colts (363) Atlanta Falcons (336) Chicago Bears (334) Denver Broncos (325) Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (320) New Orleans Saints (312) New York Jets (303) New York Giants (299) San Francisco 49ers (292) Arizona Cardinals (275)





Number of Players Drafted by each Team

San Francisco 49ers (61) Seattle Seahawks (59) Cleveland Browns (58) [Tied for 3rd] Minnesota Vikings (58) [Tied for 3rd] Cincinnati Bengals (55) Green Bay Packers (54) [Tied for 6th] Baltimore Ravens (54) [Tied for 6th] Oakland Raiders (52) Detroit Lions (51) [Tied for 9th] Los Angeles/St Louis Rams (51) [Tied for 9th] Washington (51) [Tied for 9th] Pittsburgh Steelers (50) Dallas Cowboys (49) [Tied for 13th] New York Jets (49) [Tied for 13th] Tennessee Titans (49) [Tied for 13th] Miami Dolphins (48) Houston Texans (47) [Tied for 17th] New England Patriots (47) [Tied for 17th] Indianpolis Colts (46) [Tied for 19th] Kansas City Chiefs (46) [Tied for 19th] Philadelphia Eagles (46) [Tied for 19th] Jacksonville Jaguars (45) [Tied for 22nd] Denver Broncos (45) [Tied for 22nd] Arizona Cardinals (43) [Tied for 24th] Buffalo Bills (43) [Tied for 24th] Atlanta Falcons (42) Chicago Bears (40) Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (39) [Tied for 28th] New York Giants (39) [Tied for 28th] Tampa Bay Buccaneers (39) [Tied for 28th] New Orleans Saints (37) Carolina Panthers (35)





Highest Gross Score for General Managers

John Schneider (492), Seattle Les Snead (488), Los Angeles/St Louis Rick Speilman (456), Minnesotta Ted Thompson (452), Green Bay Ozzie Newsome (436), Baltimore Mike Brown (403), Cincinnatti Bill Belichik (400), New England Kevin Colbert (396), Pittsburgh Jerry Jones (393), Dallas Reggie McKenzie (382), Oakland Howie Roseman (380), Philadelphia Rick Smith (377), Houston Dave Caldwell (367), Jacksonville Ryan Grigson (350), Indianapolis Martin Mayhew (344), Detroit Thomas Dimitroff (336), Atlanta John Elway (325), Denver Bruce Allen (314), Washington Mickey Loomis (312), New Orleans) Jerry Reese (299), NYG John Dorsey (296), Kansas City (now Cleveland) Ruston Webster (288), Tennessee Steve Keim (268), Arizona Trent Baalke (264), San Francisco Dave Gettleman (251), Carolina (now NYG) Jeff Ireland (237), Miami Tom Telesco (235), Los Angeles/San Diego Phil Emery (220), Chicago Buddy Nix (207), Buffalo Jason Licht (205), Tampa Bay Mark Dominik (202), Tampa Bay Doug Whaley (171), Buffalo Matt Hurney (171), Carolina Tom Heckert (140), Cleveland John Idzik (136), NYJ Dennis Hickey (134), Miami Ray Farmer (132), Cleveland Ryan Pace (124), Chicago Scot McLoughlan (104), Washington Mike Maccagnan (91), NYJ Scott Pioli (91), Kansas City Sashi Brown (89), Cleveland AJ Smith (85), Los Angeles/San Diego Bob Quinn (80), Detroit Jon Robinson (78), Tennessee Gene Smith (77), Jacksonville Matt Tannenbaum (76), NYJ Chris Grier (44), Miami Chip Kelly (37), Philadelphia John Lynch (28), San Francisco Mike Lombardi (24), Cleveland Brett Veach (19), Kansas City Chris Ballard (17), Indianapolis Rod Graves (7), Arizona Billy Beane (Not Scored Yet), Buffalo Brian Gutenkanst (Not Scored Yet), Green Bay Brian Gaine (Not Scored Yet), Houston





Average Score per Drafted Player for Each GM

Matt Hurney (22.43), Carolina Mark Dominik (15.54), Tampa Bay Jeff Ireland (13.17), Miami Gene Smith (12.87), Jacksonville Tom Heckert (12.73), Cleveland Buddy Nix (12.18), Buffalo AJ Smith (12.14), Los Angeles/San Diego Scott Pioli (11.38), Kansas City Phil Emery (11.00), Chicago Martin Mayhew (10.75), Detroit Ruston Webster (9.60), Tennessee Les Snead (9.57), Los Angeles/St Louis Mike Tannenbaum (9.50), NYJ Howie Roseman (9.50), Philadelphia Dave Caldwell (9.41), Jacksonville John Dorsey (9.25), Kansas City (now Cleveland) Bruce Allen (9.24), Washington Ryan Grigson (9.21), Indianapolis Dave Gettleman (8.96), Jacksonville (now NYG) Dennis Hickey (8.93), Miami Bill Belichik (8.51), New England Mickey Loomis (8.43), New Orleans Ted Thompson (8.37), Green Bay John Schneider (8.34), Seattle Ozzie Newsome (8.07), Baltimore Jerry Jones (8.02), Dallas Rick Smith (8.02), Houston Thomas Dimitroff (8.00), Atlanta Kevin Colbert (7.92), Atlanta Rick Spielman (7.90), Minnesota Jason Licht (7.88), Tampa Bay Jerry Reese (7.67), Detroit Steve Keim (7.44), Arizona Reggie McKenzie (7.35), Oakland Mike Brown (7.34), Cincinnatti Tom Telesco (7.34), Los Angeles/San Diego Ray Farmer (7.33), Cleveland John Elway (7.27), Denver John Idzik (7.16), NYJ Doug Whaley (6.58), Buffalo Ryan Pace (4.2), Chicago Chip Kelly (6.18), Philadelphia Scot McLoughlan (6.12), Washington Trent Baalike (5.18), San Franciso Mike Lombardie (4.80), Cleveland Bob Quinn (4.21), Detroit Mike Maccagnan (4.14), Detroit Jon Robinson (4.11), Tennessee Sashi Brown (3.71), Cleveland Brett Veach (3.17), Kansas City Chiefs Chris Grier (2.80), Miami John Lynch (3.10, San Francisco Chris Ballard (1.63), Indianapolis Rod Graves (1.00), Arizona

Notes: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i9NXRbNarN-hRQ6FAR6vHdGIFBr3C6258a9G7biW88E/edit