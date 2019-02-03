Silver Mining 2/3: Making the case for Raiders to draft Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

Raiders News

Making the case for the Raiders to draft QB Kyler Murray

Oakland Raiders: Free Agents to watch in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl features the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots this year. Let's look at some future free agents to keep an eye on for the Raiders.

Oakland Raiders: Predicting biggest moves of 2019 NFL free agency

With plenty of needs and cap space to spend, the Oakland Raiders could be very busy when 2019 NFL free agency gets under way come March.

Former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper goes into detail what was said about the Khalil Mack trade that sent the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year to the Chicago Bears before Week 1.

Tom Flores coached two Super Bowls with the Raiders, becoming the first minority head coach to earn the Lombardi Trophy.

His journey through the process was longer than it had ever been before. But in the end, the result was the same. Tom Flores has once again been denied a gold jacket. Twenty five years from his...

The best defensive rookie in the National Football League this year, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James, did not win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. That honor has, instead,...

If you can’t beat them, join them.

On Saturday night at “NFL Honors,” Patrick Mahomes became the first player in Chiefs’ history to win the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award

Mahomes is the first Chief in franchise history to win AP NFL MVP.

During the first weekend in August, the town of Canton, Ohio, will be painted orange. Let us shed tears of gratitude for Mr. B and stand to cheer Champ.

I don’t have another scorched Earth twitter rant in me.

Heading into this year's NFL Honors ceremony, there wasn't a ton of drama surrounding many of the categories this go-round, but one was especially intriguing: the battle between ...

Here's all the results from Saturday night's NFL Honors show

Olympic track champion Usain Bolt competed in a 40-yard dash race at the Super Bowl and tied the NFL scouting combine's record.

The Eagles are expected to use their franchise tag on Nick Foles and then will look to trade the quarterback, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.