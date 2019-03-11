A perspective on Brown/Joyner





In my opinion it looks as if Gruden and Mayock are looking at how to best compete within the AFC West. Trent Brown played against pass rushers Melvin Ingram, Joey Bosa and Dee Ford in the playoffs and pretty much owned them. Von Miller reaped praise upon him as a top 5 Tacle in this league, plus the dudes only 25 years old right now. I like the idea of 2 Behemoths at both ends of the offensive line that are also really athletic for their positions/size. This can help negate the pass rushes of the Chargers and Broncos, which are strongly outside pass rushing influenced in Ingram/Bosa & Von Milller/Bradley Chubb. You negate these 2 divisional rivals strengths on defense and you give Carr enough time for plays to develop, que Antonio Brown!

Lamarcus Joyner is a move made in order to try and slow down Tyrell Hill. A speedy slot corner/safety that can at least stop a couple Tyreek Hill big plays (idk if you can completely shut a threat like that down. A player of Joyner’s caliber is actually really valuable in today’s NFL. Slot receivers can be dynamic threats, that can sway the outcome of a game in a big way, ala Julian Edelman etc..Joyner is a piece on defense that can provide a resolution to these thorny issues.

We still have substantial draft capital to address this roster. But from my point of view these moves are calculated decisions to better compete within our division, where we will play almost 40% of our schedule. You have to win within your division to make the playoffs. We also have I believe the toughest division in the AFC, so these are vital moves. Antonio Brown is a no brainer top 5 wide receiver talent acquisition. I like these moves and believe in Gruden and Mayock to build a competitor. Still much more to do this offseason but in my opinion, damn it feels good to be a Raider! #JustWinBaby