Silver Mining 3/18: Rashan Gary not the only player from Michigan’s defense Raiders should target in draft

Raiders News

Rashan Gary not only Michigan defender Raiders should target in draft | NBCS Bay Area

The Raiders need help on defense, and while Rashan Gary was the attraction at Michigan's pro day, Scott Bair highlights three other players Oakland should keep an eye on.

4 cornerbacks the Raiders could draft to pair with CB Gareon Conley

Unique free-agent signing approach just small part of Raiders' rebuild | NBCS Bay Area

"As I’ve said all along, I don’t think you can rush this."

Raiders: Antonio Brown attends birthday party in Fresno | The Fresno Bee

Newest Oakland Raider Antonio Brown made a visit Saturday to Fresno to attend a birthday party for Derek Carr’s son, which was held at Bulldog Stadium.

AFC West

Chiefs should explore these 4 trades ahead of 2019 NFL draft

Brett Veach should be calling around about some potential trades.

Chiefs rebuilding a defense that struggled piece by piece - AFC West- ESPN

Tyrann Mathieu will be the "catalyst" of a new Chiefs defense that hopes to improve on ranking 31st in the NFL in yards allowed and 24th in points.

Thomas Davis feels he offers Chargers “veteran wisdom” – ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Thomas Davis is going to be wearing a new uniform for the first time since the Panthers drafted him in the first round of the 2005 draft. Davis signed with the Chargers last week and said on NFL Network that the end of his long run in Carolina was emotional.

Grading Los Angeles Chargers’ free agency moves to date

Los Angeles Chargers free agency moves to date are graded.

Hope returns to Denver Broncos Country - Mile High Report

What’s that warm feeling? It ain’t spring, it’s hope!

Kareem Jackson’s position with Denver Broncos ‘yet to be determined’ - al.com

The Denver Broncos signed Kareem Jackson to a three-year, $33 million contract in NFL free agency without having a specific position for the former Alabama standout.

NFL trade rumors: What would you give up 49ers DT Solomon Thomas for? - Niners Nation

Time to play armchair GM with the first pick of the 2017 draft

Russell Wilson sees 'great potential' in becoming NFL's highest-paid player | NFL | Sporting News

Russell Wilson is eyeing a new contract and the Seahawks quarterback sees "great potential" in inking a record deal.

2019 NFL mock draft: How free agency altered teams’ plans in 1st round - SBNation.com

The Giants now have two first-round picks. Can they get their next franchise quarterback this year?

Patriots' influence across NFL creates challenge for team in free agency - New England Patriots Blog- ESPN

Competition for players like Trey Flowers and Adam Humphries is the latest reminder that Bill Belichick disciples dot the NFL landscape.

NFL Free Agency: Five best and five worst signings | SI.com

Combing through the free agent signing tracker for five smart deals and five future mistakes.