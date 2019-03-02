HOPING Murray goes #1! Who do you take Josh Allen or Q.Williams





As I sit and look out my window and see a mountain of Beautifully awful Pennylsvania snow, realizing that the beloved groundhog Phil was wrong again in predicting the weather. Much like the NFL draft and combine this is the time of year where a GM makes a so unpredictably predictable decision, to draft a guy purely on the combine, or passes on the next all pro, for not being able to think out of the box and only stick to their prototypes( Elway anyone). It also got me thinking how much worse the weather is in both New England and KC which as of now looks like forseeable frontrunners, so players that are tough enough to endure this weather is needed. Especially, since it is worse in January!

So, hopefully we dont do anything irrational and take one of the two mentioned, they can always trade up with their other picks if enamored by a "blessed" prospect. Now here is my arguement for Josh Allen at #4:

He had Elite Production at the edge and would be the #1 ILB if he had stayed at ILB rather than adding 20lbs of muscle and moving to the edge. For a team that has so many defensive needs, much like Derwin James last year he could fill in at multitude of posititions. This team has so many young players that have yet to really break out on the line or linenacker outside of DT where Hall(2nd half of season) and Hurst shined. Lets, say we double dip though or sign a top edge player in FA and key ends up breaking out, but happen to still be weak at any linebacker spot and Allen could take over. Now you want him on the edge as much as possible, but its just an illustration of how valuabke he can be to a defense. Also, for certain schemes, maybe key comes in as the edge and Allen slides into coverage role. We also just drafted 2 DT have Justin Ellis on a dead money contract and Vanderdoes coming back from injury(whom PG sees as oerfect for his double A gap scheme) and as of now only Arden Key and Calhoun on the edge.

Historically, not since 2011 has a DT been picked in top 5 (Marcel Dareus #3), but plent of edge defenders have and even a few #1 -#3 picks, to get a guy like this to fall to #4 is a dream come true. The Day 2 picks at DT completly outshined their wdge counterparts last season and could be argued that the day 2 DT (PJ Hall, D'Shawn Hand, BJ Hill, Maurice Hurst and Bilal Nichols) completley outperformed the Day 1 DT (Vita Vea, Daron Payne and Taven Bryan). Lastly, its one of the highest paid non qb positions as the top 5 earners for 2019 will earn 90$ million combined, so thats an avg of 18 million and the cap hit is 5.66$ million for the #4 pick. Thats a savings of 12.34$million! That could sign a top MLB with a few million to spare or a top Safety or any cockamamee idea Gruden May come up with, like bringing Ulracher out of retirement or getting Woodson out of the booth!

My arguement for Q.W starts with ignore draft history, which has only had 1 DT (Leanord Williams#6 Jets) taken in top 11 since 2011! Though in 2010 Suh went 1st and Mccoy went 3rd and both lived up to their draft position if not over played it, well Mccoy did, as you cant outplay your positition, if picked 1st. Looking at the DT class since then, that were taken in top 14 and the only bust is Danny Shelton at #12, but you can hardly count him since he was a pick by the "Old Regime" turds, err Browns. Heres the list minus Shelton, and lets forget what pick they were. ( since 2012 top 13 picks)

Aaron Donald Fletcher Cox Sheldon Richardson Dontari Poe Sheldon Rankins Leonard Williams Vita Vea Daron Payne

Now if we go back to 2010 and even though they were top 3 picks, we are looking at taking the the top DT so,

9. N.Suh

10. G.McCoy

11. M. Dareus

So, thats pretty damn good company and would say that 11/12, oh yea we dont include Shelton, but even if we did thats over 90% success rate when 25% is the mean for 1st rounders. The top 5 DT this year will earn a combined 87$million, a 17.4$ million average! So, with the 5.66 mil cap hit thats a savings of 11.74$million the price of top tier Safetys, of which their are 5 of in FA!

Q.W on a DL rotation, with Hall and Hurst would guarantee that there would be 3tech DT that can penetrate the qb and stop the run on every, but Really give penetration every snap and would give incredible depth at a position that was a revolving door much like OL last year! Adding Q.W with Hurst would give the Raiders the top graded Defensive player in the last 2drafts according to Pro Football Focus and they were right on with about every assesment they made last year on top overall players. He also jas the functional Athleticism to lineup at the 5 tech DE spot, if PG wants to get creative and use him with Key, Hall and Hurst.

Lastly, the edge class is loaded and even though I really like this DT class, to have many functional if not probowl level DT, but I only see 1 All Pro maybe 2 and the 2nd ( Oliver) has the tools, but has Mack and AC agent along with many questions about his level of play and if he has developed or just gottent by on his athleticism vs AAC competition. He was also a healthy scratch in his Teiams lopsided bowl loss. I would aslo argue that you are better off taking Dre'mont Jones at #27 or #35, than Oliver at #7, as he offers similar athletic traits, but with top level production vs Big Ten not AAC competition. This what John Ledyard had to say about this DT class.

So who wins, well Edge is more of a need, but depends on what pair you like best or, maybe you want both which one would fall far enough to where Mayock would trade up to draft them. History tells us that Williams could likely fall to 13, but go as high as 6, if the Raiders passed. Allen, would likely be picked at 8 by Lions if not at #5! The Raiders could also Take Allen and grab Simmons at end of rd 1, but more than likely would not be able to draft Q.W. and then Ferrell at #24. It would probably be Jaylon Ferguson or Zack Allen. So, what combination of players do You like better, realistically?